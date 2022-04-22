CapStar Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Increase in Quarterly Dividend
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and net income of $11.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 1.37 percent and 11.39 percent, respectively. The first quarter included a BOLI death benefit of $0.9 million, deferred loan origination expense related to prior periods of $0.5 million and severance expense of $0.4 million.
Four Key Drivers
Targets
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Annualized revenue growth
> 5%
-46.31%
-5.61%
-22.41%
Net interest margin
≥ 3.60%
2.97%
3.14%
3.13%
Efficiency ratio
≤ 55%
58.67%
54.74%
54.08%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
≤ 0.25%
0.01%
0.04%
0.00%
"CapStar’s first quarter results demonstrate continued progress and momentum in strengthening non-mortgage related profitability and growth in addition to executing a disciplined capital allocation strategy,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Our return on average tangible common equity was 13% despite significant excess equity available to invest, end of period loan growth excluding PPP loans exceeded $100 million for the second consecutive quarter leading to 31% average loan growth, and we increased our dividend 67%. Supported by outstanding bankers in outstanding markets, excess liquidity, and excess equity, we are focused on the following capital priorities: invest in and grow existing and new markets; pay a competitive, sustainable dividend; and opportunistically repurchase CapStar common stock."
"As we transition from the potential credit-related risks of the recent pandemic to current supply chain, inflation, and interest rate risks, we are optimistic about the continued strength of our local economy and markets. Tennessee continues to experience significant in-migration of both businesses and individuals. Combined with the acquisition of a large number of locally-based banks, most recently to include the sale of First Horizon to TD, CapStar is poised to be a beneficiary of customers and talent. I am proud of our team and excited for what we are building at CapStar."
Revenue
Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, totaled $30.2 million in the first quarter. This represents a decline of $3.9 million from the previous quarter. Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $21.1 million and $9.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2021. A $1.1 million PPP fee decline and the aforementioned deferred expense adjustment of $0.5 million contributed to the decrease in net interest income. Noninterest income declined due to lower Tri-Net division revenues following a record quarter.
First quarter 2022 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.90 billion compared to December 31, 2021 as organic loan growth was funded by redeploying excess liquidity. Loan growth continued to accelerate during the quarter with average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increasing $141.6 million from the prior quarter, or 31.1 percent linked-quarter annualized. End of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $101.8 million, or 21.3 percent linked-quarter annualized, which benefited from $76.9 million in loan production associated with the Company's recent Chattanooga expansion. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $500 million and continues to present the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and earnings per share.
For the first quarter of 2022, the net interest margin decreased 17 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.97 percent primarily resulting from the aforementioned deferred expense adjustment. Excluding the deferred expense adjustment, influence of PPP and excess liquidity accumulated during the pandemic, the Company estimates its first quarter 2022 net interest margin was 3.32 percent, an 8 basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While the Company is managing to a more neutral interest rate risk profile over time in order to enhance earnings consistency, net interest income is expected to benefit modestly from rising rates in 2022.
The Company's average deposits totaled $2.70 billion in the first quarter of 2022, equal to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $16.3 million reduction in higher cost average time deposits and $15.6 million decrease in average interest-bearing transaction accounts. These decreases were offset by a $44.1 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, creating an overall net increase of $12.2 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, comprised 26.9 percent of total average deposits, a 70 basis point decrease compared to December 31, 2021. Total deposit costs remained flat for the first quarter at 0.19 percent. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits.
Noninterest income during the quarter decreased $2.0 million from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.This decrease was primarily attributable to declines in Tri-Net and mortgage revenue, offset by an increase in bank owned life insurance income associated with death benefits. Despite the decrease, the Company's unique fee businesses continue to support non-interest income, which has exceeded 30 percent of total revenue for the past eight quarters.
Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency
Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expenses decreased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in compensation expense and other expenses, despite $0.4 million of severance costs incurred during the first quarter.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 58.67 percent, an increase from 54.74 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets decreased 7 basis points to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 2.35 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Assets per employee increased slightly to $8.0 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.
Asset Quality
Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022, improved to 0.01 percent, a 3 basis point decline compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to a record 0.17 percent at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.25 percent at December 31, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 89 days past due totaled $1.1 million, or 0.05 percent of loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, an improvement from 0.11 percent at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.18 percent at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which were elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve to 2.49 percent at March 31, 2022, a 15 basis point decline from December 31, 2021.
In addition to providing reserves for the strong loan growth experienced during the first quarter, the allowance for loan losses declined $0.8 million based on improved asset quality trends and other qualitative factors. The Company continues to retain a portion of pandemic related reserves in the allowance for loan losses. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 11 basis points to 1.16 percent at March 31, 2022 from 1.27 percent at December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality Data:
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans
2.49
%
2.64
%
2.85
%
3.95
%
4.39
%
Loans- past due to total end of period loans
0.17
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
0.49
%
0.44
%
Loans- over 89 days past due to total end of period loans
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.30
%
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.16
%
1.27
%
1.41
%
1.47
%
1.59
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
596
%
666
%
657
%
571
%
446
%
Income Tax Expense
The Company’s first quarter effective income tax rate decreased to approximately 19.6 percent compared to 22.5 percent for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2021 due to an increase in the provision in the prior quarter to true up the effective tax rate for 2021. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.
Capital
The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $321.6 million at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $14.49 compared to $14.99 and $13.34 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, with the change from December 31, 2021 being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings.
Capital ratios:
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Total risk-based capital
15.60
%
16.29
%
16.23
%
16.13
%
16.29
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.58
%
14.11
%
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
Leverage
10.99
%
10.69
%
10.28
%
10.17
%
9.78
%
In the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $0.8 million in common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future purchases was $29.2 million as of March 31, 2022. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.
Dividend
On April 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share, a $0.04 or 67% increase versus the prior quarter, payable on May 25, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on May 11, 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 22, 2022. During the call, management will review the first quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (844) 412-1002. The conference ID number is 2594842. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of March 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.0 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $368.9 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
20,367
$
22,014
Securities:
Taxable
1,754
1,596
Tax-exempt
325
373
Federal funds sold
10
—
Restricted equity securities
156
161
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
172
134
Total interest income
22,784
24,278
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
436
446
Savings and money market accounts
331
313
Time deposits
484
931
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
12
Subordinated notes
393
394
Total interest expense
1,644
2,096
Net interest income
21,140
22,182
Provision for loan losses
(784
)
650
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,924
21,532
Noninterest income:
Deposit service charges
1,142
1,102
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,222
1,092
Mortgage banking
1,966
4,716
Tri-Net
2,171
1,143
Wealth management
440
459
SBA lending
222
492
Net gain on sale of securities
—
26
Other noninterest income
1,926
984
Total noninterest income
9,089
10,014
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,269
9,427
Data processing and software
2,647
2,827
Occupancy
1,099
1,108
Equipment
709
899
Professional services
679
704
Regulatory fees
280
257
Acquisition related expenses
—
67
Amortization of intangibles
446
508
Other operating
1,607
1,616
Total noninterest expense
17,736
17,413
Income before income taxes
13,277
14,133
Income tax expense
2,604
3,103
Net income
$
10,673
$
11,030
Per share information:
Basic net income per share of common stock
$
0.48
$
0.50
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.48
$
0.50
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
22,198,339
22,045,501
Diluted
22,254,644
22,076,600
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
21,140
$
22,992
$
22,964
$
23,032
$
22,182
Provision for loan losses
(784
)
(651
)
—
(1,065
)
650
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,924
23,643
22,964
24,097
21,532
Deposit service charges
1,142
1,117
1,187
1,109
1,102
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,222
1,261
1,236
1,227
1,092
Mortgage banking
1,966
2,740
4,693
3,910
4,716
Tri-Net
2,171
3,996
1,939
1,536
1,143
Wealth management
440
438
481
471
459
SBA lending
222
279
911
377
492
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
—
8
7
(13
)
26
Other noninterest income
1,926
1,295
1,197
1,266
984
Total noninterest income
9,089
11,134
11,651
9,883
10,014
Salaries and employee benefits
10,269
10,549
10,980
10,803
9,427
Data processing and software
2,647
2,719
2,632
3,070
2,827
Occupancy
1,099
1,012
1,028
1,057
1,108
Equipment
709
867
760
980
899
Professional services
679
521
469
460
704
Regulatory fees
280
284
279
211
257
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
256
67
Amortization of intangibles
446
461
477
493
508
Other noninterest expense
1,607
2,269
1,741
1,750
1,616
Total noninterest expense
17,736
18,682
18,366
19,080
17,413
Net income before income tax expense
13,277
16,095
16,249
14,900
14,133
Income tax expense
2,604
3,625
3,147
2,824
3,103
Net income
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,076
$
11,030
Weighted average shares - basic
22,198,339
22,166,410
22,164,278
22,133,759
22,045,501
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,254,644
22,221,989
22,218,402
22,198,829
22,076,600
Net income per share, basic
$
0.48
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.50
Net income per share, diluted
0.48
0.56
0.59
0.54
0.50
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
Cash and cash equivalents
$
355,981
$
415,125
$
359,267
$
449,267
$
390,565
Securities available-for-sale
460,558
459,396
483,778
500,339
474,788
Securities held-to-maturity
1,775
1,782
1,788
2,395
2,401
Loans held for sale
106,895
83,715
176,488
158,234
171,660
Loans held for investment
2,047,555
1,965,769
1,894,249
1,897,838
1,931,687
Allowance for loan losses
(20,857
)
(21,698
)
(22,533
)
(22,754
)
(23,877
)
Total assets
3,190,749
3,133,046
3,112,127
3,212,390
3,150,457
Non-interest-bearing deposits
702,172
725,171
718,299
782,170
711,606
Interest-bearing deposits
2,053,823
1,959,110
1,956,093
1,998,024
2,039,595
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
29,566
29,532
29,499
29,487
29,455
Total liabilities
2,821,832
2,752,952
2,741,799
2,852,639
2,806,513
Shareholders' equity
$
368,917
$
380,094
$
370,328
$
359,752
$
343,944
Total shares of common stock outstanding
22,195,071
22,166,129
22,165,760
22,165,547
22,089,873
Book value per share of common stock
$
16.62
$
17.15
$
16.71
$
16.23
$
15.57
Tangible book value per share of common stock*
14.49
14.99
14.53
14.03
13.34
Market value per share of common stock
$
21.08
$
21.03
$
21.24
$
20.50
$
17.25
Capital ratios:
Total risk-based capital
15.60
%
16.29
%
16.23
%
16.13
%
16.29
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.58
%
14.11
%
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.58
%
14.11
%
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
Leverage
10.99
%
10.69
%
10.28
%
10.17
%
9.78
%
_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Average Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
380,262
$
470,963
$
411,101
$
301,773
$
341,092
Investment securities
483,339
491,135
515,877
508,595
496,035
Loans held for sale
90,163
123,962
173,402
147,912
164,867
Loans held for investment
2,001,740
1,888,094
1,884,935
1,938,818
1,929,343
Assets
3,153,320
3,159,308
3,171,182
3,078,748
3,078,745
Interest bearing deposits
1,976,803
1,964,641
1,980,304
1,940,442
1,986,621
Deposits
2,704,938
2,713,314
2,732,165
2,662,192
2,663,551
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
29,547
29,514
29,495
29,467
33,879
Liabilities
2,773,281
2,781,951
2,803,375
2,719,898
2,728,064
Shareholders' equity
380,039
377,357
367,807
358,850
350,681
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
1.37
%
1.57
%
1.64
%
1.57
%
1.45
%
Annualized return on average equity
11.39
%
13.11
%
14.13
%
13.50
%
12.76
%
Net interest margin (1)
2.97
%
3.14
%
3.12
%
3.26
%
3.13
%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets
1.17
%
1.40
%
1.46
%
1.29
%
1.32
%
Efficiency ratio
58.67
%
54.74
%
53.06
%
57.97
%
54.08
%
Loans by Type (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
499,719
$
497,615
$
478,279
$
536,279
$
609,896
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
231,933
209,261
193,139
200,725
197,758
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
652,936
616,023
579,857
538,520
505,252
Construction and development
208,513
214,310
210,516
198,448
170,965
Consumer real estate
327,416
326,412
328,262
331,580
336,496
Consumer
48,790
46,811
45,669
45,898
45,481
Other
78,248
55,337
58,527
46,387
65,839
Asset Quality Data:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.02
%
1.10
%
1.19
%
1.20
%
1.24
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
596
%
666
%
657
%
571
%
446
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
3,502
$
3,258
$
3,431
$
3,985
$
5,355
Troubled debt restructurings
1,847
1,832
1,859
1,895
1,914
Loans - over 89 days past due
1,076
2,120
2,333
2,389
2,720
Total non-performing loans
3,502
3,258
3,431
3,985
5,355
OREO and repossessed assets
178
266
349
184
523
Total non-performing assets
3,680
3,524
3,780
4,169
5,878
Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.21
%
0.28
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.12
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.19
%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.30
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Net charge-offs
$
59
$
184
$
221
$
59
$
18
Interest Rates and Yields:
Loans
3.97
%
4.47
%
4.41
%
4.43
%
4.36
%
Securities (1)
1.92
%
1.84
%
1.75
%
1.77
%
1.80
%
Total interest-earning assets (1)
3.20
%
3.36
%
3.35
%
3.51
%
3.42
%
Deposits
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.26
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
5.40
%
5.29
%
5.30
%
5.36
%
4.85
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.33
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.37
%
0.42
%
Other Information:
Full-time equivalent employees
397
397
392
383
379
_____________________
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans (1)
$
2,001,740
$
19,599
3.97
%
$
1,929,342
$
20,723
4.47
%
Loans held for sale
90,163
768
3.46
%
164,867
1,291
3.56
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
426,144
1,909
1.79
%
431,406
1,757
1.63
%
Investment securities exempt from
57,195
326
2.89
%
64,629
373
2.92
%
Total securities
483,339
2,235
1.92
%
496,035
2,130
1.80
%
Cash balances in other banks
305,922
172
0.23
%
298,722
134
0.18
%
Funds sold
20,149
10
0.19
%
153
—
1.27
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,901,313
22,784
3.20
%
2,889,119
24,278
3.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets
252,007
189,626
Total assets
$
3,153,320
$
3,078,745
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
949,313
436
0.19
%
$
944,651
446
0.19
%
Savings and money market deposits
660,721
331
0.20
%
583,590
313
0.22
%
Time deposits
366,769
484
0.54
%
458,380
931
0.82
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,976,803
1,251
0.26
%
1,986,621
1,690
0.35
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
29,547
393
5.40
%
33,879
406
4.85
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,006,350
1,644
0.33
%
2,020,500
2,096
0.42
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
728,134
676,929
Total funding sources
2,734,484
2,697,429
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
38,797
30,635
Shareholders’ equity
380,039
350,681
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,153,320
$
3,078,745
Net interest spread (4)
2.86
%
3.00
%
Net interest income/margin (5)
$
21,140
2.97
%
$
22,182
3.13
%
_____________________
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Operating net income:
Net income
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,076
$
11,030
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
256
67
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
(67
)
(18
)
Operating net income
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
Operating diluted net income per
Operating net income
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,254,644
22,221,989
22,218,402
22,198,829
22,076,600
Operating diluted net income
$
0.48
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.50
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
Average assets
3,153,320
3,159,308
3,171,182
3,078,748
3,078,745
Operating annualized return on
1.37
%
1.57
%
1.64
%
1.60
%
1.46
%
Operating annualized return on
Average total shareholders' equity
$
380,039
$
377,357
$
367,807
$
358,850
$
350,681
Less: average intangible assets
(47,604
)
(48,054
)
(48,527
)
(49,012
)
(49,514
)
Average tangible equity
332,435
329,303
319,280
309,838
301,167
Operating net income
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
Operating annualized return on
13.02
%
15.02
%
16.28
%
15.88
%
14.92
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
17,736
$
18,682
$
18,366
$
19,080
$
17,413
Less: acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
(256
)
(67
)
Total operating noninterest expense
17,736
18,682
18,366
18,824
17,346
Net interest income
21,140
22,992
22,964
23,032
22,182
Total noninterest income
9,089
11,134
11,651
9,883
10,014
Total revenues
$
30,229
$
34,126
$
34,615
$
32,915
$
32,196
Operating efficiency ratio:
58.67
%
54.74
%
53.06
%
57.19
%
53.88
%
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
Income before income taxes
$
13,277
$
16,095
$
16,249
$
14,900
$
14,133
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
256
67
Add: provision for loan losses
(784
)
(651
)
—
(1,065
)
650
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income
12,493
15,444
16,249
14,091
14,850
Average assets
$
3,153,320
$
3,159,308
$
3,171,182
$
3,078,748
$
3,078,745
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
1.61
%
1.94
%
2.03
%
1.84
%
1.96
%
Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
368,917
$
380,094
$
370,328
$
359,752
$
343,944
Less: intangible assets
(47,313
)
(47,759
)
(48,220
)
(48,697
)
(49,190
)
Tangible equity
$
321,604
$
332,335
$
322,108
$
311,055
$
294,754
Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:
Tangible common equity
$
321,604
$
332,335
$
322,108
$
311,055
$
294,754
Total shares of common stock outstanding
22,195,071
22,166,129
22,165,760
22,165,547
22,089,873
Tangible book value per share of common stock
$
14.49
$
14.99
$
14.53
$
14.03
$
13.34
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Net interest income
$
21,140
$
22,992
$
22,964
$
23,032
$
22,182
Less: PPP loan income
(493
)
(1,691
)
(1,897
)
(2,686
)
(2,260
)
Less: Excess liquidity interest income
(437
)
(479
)
(545
)
(545
)
(504
)
Plus: Impact of deferred cost adjustment
545
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net interest income
20,755
20,822
20,522
19,801
19,418
Average interest earning assets
2,901,313
2,920,478
2,931,134
2,848,857
2,889,119
Less: Average PPP loans
(14,144
)
(42,055
)
(95,257
)
(173,733
)
(204,459
)
Less: Excess liquidity
(348,535
)
(447,548
)
(411,926
)
(301,325
)
(334,109
)
Adjusted interest earning assets
2,538,634
2,430,875
2,423,951
2,373,799
2,350,551
Net interest margin (1)
2.97
%
3.14
%
3.12
%
3.26
%
3.13
%
Adjusted Net interest margin (1)
3.32
%
3.40
%
3.36
%
3.36
%
3.35
%
Five Quarter Comparison
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Allowance for loan losses
$
20,857
$
21,698
$
22,533
$
22,754
$
23,877
Purchase accounting marks
2,838
3,003
3,288
3,533
3,615
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks
23,695
24,701
25,821
26,287
27,492
Loans held for investment
2,047,555
1,965,769
1,894,249
1,897,838
1,931,687
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees
6,529
26,539
64,188
109,940
210,810
Non-PPP Loans
2,041,026
1,939,230
1,830,061
1,787,898
1,720,877
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.16
%
1.27
%
1.41
%
1.47
%
1.59
%
_____________________
(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
CONTACT
Michael J. Fowler
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7404