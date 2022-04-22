CapStar Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Increase in Quarterly Dividend

·27 min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and net income of $11.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 1.37 percent and 11.39 percent, respectively. The first quarter included a BOLI death benefit of $0.9 million, deferred loan origination expense related to prior periods of $0.5 million and severance expense of $0.4 million.

Four Key Drivers

Targets

1Q22

4Q21

1Q21

Annualized revenue growth

> 5%

-46.31%

-5.61%

-22.41%

Net interest margin

≥ 3.60%

2.97%

3.14%

3.13%

Efficiency ratio

≤ 55%

58.67%

54.74%

54.08%

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

≤ 0.25%

0.01%

0.04%

0.00%

"CapStar’s first quarter results demonstrate continued progress and momentum in strengthening non-mortgage related profitability and growth in addition to executing a disciplined capital allocation strategy,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Our return on average tangible common equity was 13% despite significant excess equity available to invest, end of period loan growth excluding PPP loans exceeded $100 million for the second consecutive quarter leading to 31% average loan growth, and we increased our dividend 67%. Supported by outstanding bankers in outstanding markets, excess liquidity, and excess equity, we are focused on the following capital priorities: invest in and grow existing and new markets; pay a competitive, sustainable dividend; and opportunistically repurchase CapStar common stock."

"As we transition from the potential credit-related risks of the recent pandemic to current supply chain, inflation, and interest rate risks, we are optimistic about the continued strength of our local economy and markets. Tennessee continues to experience significant in-migration of both businesses and individuals. Combined with the acquisition of a large number of locally-based banks, most recently to include the sale of First Horizon to TD, CapStar is poised to be a beneficiary of customers and talent. I am proud of our team and excited for what we are building at CapStar."

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, totaled $30.2 million in the first quarter. This represents a decline of $3.9 million from the previous quarter. Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $21.1 million and $9.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2021. A $1.1 million PPP fee decline and the aforementioned deferred expense adjustment of $0.5 million contributed to the decrease in net interest income. Noninterest income declined due to lower Tri-Net division revenues following a record quarter.

First quarter 2022 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.90 billion compared to December 31, 2021 as organic loan growth was funded by redeploying excess liquidity. Loan growth continued to accelerate during the quarter with average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increasing $141.6 million from the prior quarter, or 31.1 percent linked-quarter annualized. End of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $101.8 million, or 21.3 percent linked-quarter annualized, which benefited from $76.9 million in loan production associated with the Company's recent Chattanooga expansion. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $500 million and continues to present the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and earnings per share.

For the first quarter of 2022, the net interest margin decreased 17 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.97 percent primarily resulting from the aforementioned deferred expense adjustment. Excluding the deferred expense adjustment, influence of PPP and excess liquidity accumulated during the pandemic, the Company estimates its first quarter 2022 net interest margin was 3.32 percent, an 8 basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While the Company is managing to a more neutral interest rate risk profile over time in order to enhance earnings consistency, net interest income is expected to benefit modestly from rising rates in 2022.

The Company's average deposits totaled $2.70 billion in the first quarter of 2022, equal to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $16.3 million reduction in higher cost average time deposits and $15.6 million decrease in average interest-bearing transaction accounts. These decreases were offset by a $44.1 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, creating an overall net increase of $12.2 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, comprised 26.9 percent of total average deposits, a 70 basis point decrease compared to December 31, 2021. Total deposit costs remained flat for the first quarter at 0.19 percent. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits.

Noninterest income during the quarter decreased $2.0 million from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.This decrease was primarily attributable to declines in Tri-Net and mortgage revenue, offset by an increase in bank owned life insurance income associated with death benefits. Despite the decrease, the Company's unique fee businesses continue to support non-interest income, which has exceeded 30 percent of total revenue for the past eight quarters.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expenses decreased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in compensation expense and other expenses, despite $0.4 million of severance costs incurred during the first quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 58.67 percent, an increase from 54.74 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets decreased 7 basis points to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 2.35 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Assets per employee increased slightly to $8.0 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.

Asset Quality

Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022, improved to 0.01 percent, a 3 basis point decline compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to a record 0.17 percent at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.25 percent at December 31, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 89 days past due totaled $1.1 million, or 0.05 percent of loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, an improvement from 0.11 percent at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.18 percent at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which were elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve to 2.49 percent at March 31, 2022, a 15 basis point decline from December 31, 2021.

In addition to providing reserves for the strong loan growth experienced during the first quarter, the allowance for loan losses declined $0.8 million based on improved asset quality trends and other qualitative factors. The Company continues to retain a portion of pandemic related reserves in the allowance for loan losses. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 11 basis points to 1.16 percent at March 31, 2022 from 1.27 percent at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality Data:

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.05

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Criticized and classified loans to total loans

2.49

%

2.64

%

2.85

%

3.95

%

4.39

%

Loans- past due to total end of period loans

0.17

%

0.25

%

0.31

%

0.49

%

0.44

%

Loans- over 89 days past due to total end of period loans

0.05

%

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO

0.18

%

0.18

%

0.20

%

0.22

%

0.30

%

Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans

1.16

%

1.27

%

1.41

%

1.47

%

1.59

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

596

%

666

%

657

%

571

%

446

%

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s first quarter effective income tax rate decreased to approximately 19.6 percent compared to 22.5 percent for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2021 due to an increase in the provision in the prior quarter to true up the effective tax rate for 2021. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $321.6 million at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $14.49 compared to $14.99 and $13.34 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, with the change from December 31, 2021 being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings.

Capital ratios:

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Total risk-based capital

15.60

%

16.29

%

16.23

%

16.13

%

16.29

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.58

%

14.11

%

13.95

%

13.78

%

13.79

%

Leverage

10.99

%

10.69

%

10.28

%

10.17

%

9.78

%

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $0.8 million in common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future purchases was $29.2 million as of March 31, 2022. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.

Dividend

On April 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share, a $0.04 or 67% increase versus the prior quarter, payable on May 25, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on May 11, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 22, 2022. During the call, management will review the first quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (844) 412-1002. The conference ID number is 2594842. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of March 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.0 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $368.9 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

20,367

$

22,014

Securities:

Taxable

1,754

1,596

Tax-exempt

325

373

Federal funds sold

10

Restricted equity securities

156

161

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

172

134

Total interest income

22,784

24,278

Interest expense:

Interest-bearing deposits

436

446

Savings and money market accounts

331

313

Time deposits

484

931

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

12

Subordinated notes

393

394

Total interest expense

1,644

2,096

Net interest income

21,140

22,182

Provision for loan losses

(784

)

650

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

21,924

21,532

Noninterest income:

Deposit service charges

1,142

1,102

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

1,222

1,092

Mortgage banking

1,966

4,716

Tri-Net

2,171

1,143

Wealth management

440

459

SBA lending

222

492

Net gain on sale of securities

26

Other noninterest income

1,926

984

Total noninterest income

9,089

10,014

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

10,269

9,427

Data processing and software

2,647

2,827

Occupancy

1,099

1,108

Equipment

709

899

Professional services

679

704

Regulatory fees

280

257

Acquisition related expenses

67

Amortization of intangibles

446

508

Other operating

1,607

1,616

Total noninterest expense

17,736

17,413

Income before income taxes

13,277

14,133

Income tax expense

2,604

3,103

Net income

$

10,673

$

11,030

Per share information:

Basic net income per share of common stock

$

0.48

$

0.50

Diluted net income per share of common stock

$

0.48

$

0.50

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

22,198,339

22,045,501

Diluted

22,254,644

22,076,600

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Income Statement Data:

Net interest income

$

21,140

$

22,992

$

22,964

$

23,032

$

22,182

Provision for loan losses

(784

)

(651

)

(1,065

)

650

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

21,924

23,643

22,964

24,097

21,532

Deposit service charges

1,142

1,117

1,187

1,109

1,102

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

1,222

1,261

1,236

1,227

1,092

Mortgage banking

1,966

2,740

4,693

3,910

4,716

Tri-Net

2,171

3,996

1,939

1,536

1,143

Wealth management

440

438

481

471

459

SBA lending

222

279

911

377

492

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

8

7

(13

)

26

Other noninterest income

1,926

1,295

1,197

1,266

984

Total noninterest income

9,089

11,134

11,651

9,883

10,014

Salaries and employee benefits

10,269

10,549

10,980

10,803

9,427

Data processing and software

2,647

2,719

2,632

3,070

2,827

Occupancy

1,099

1,012

1,028

1,057

1,108

Equipment

709

867

760

980

899

Professional services

679

521

469

460

704

Regulatory fees

280

284

279

211

257

Acquisition related expenses

256

67

Amortization of intangibles

446

461

477

493

508

Other noninterest expense

1,607

2,269

1,741

1,750

1,616

Total noninterest expense

17,736

18,682

18,366

19,080

17,413

Net income before income tax expense

13,277

16,095

16,249

14,900

14,133

Income tax expense

2,604

3,625

3,147

2,824

3,103

Net income

$

10,673

$

12,470

$

13,102

$

12,076

$

11,030

Weighted average shares - basic

22,198,339

22,166,410

22,164,278

22,133,759

22,045,501

Weighted average shares - diluted

22,254,644

22,221,989

22,218,402

22,198,829

22,076,600

Net income per share, basic

$

0.48

$

0.56

$

0.59

$

0.55

$

0.50

Net income per share, diluted

0.48

0.56

0.59

0.54

0.50

Balance Sheet Data (at period end):

Cash and cash equivalents

$

355,981

$

415,125

$

359,267

$

449,267

$

390,565

Securities available-for-sale

460,558

459,396

483,778

500,339

474,788

Securities held-to-maturity

1,775

1,782

1,788

2,395

2,401

Loans held for sale

106,895

83,715

176,488

158,234

171,660

Loans held for investment

2,047,555

1,965,769

1,894,249

1,897,838

1,931,687

Allowance for loan losses

(20,857

)

(21,698

)

(22,533

)

(22,754

)

(23,877

)

Total assets

3,190,749

3,133,046

3,112,127

3,212,390

3,150,457

Non-interest-bearing deposits

702,172

725,171

718,299

782,170

711,606

Interest-bearing deposits

2,053,823

1,959,110

1,956,093

1,998,024

2,039,595

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

29,566

29,532

29,499

29,487

29,455

Total liabilities

2,821,832

2,752,952

2,741,799

2,852,639

2,806,513

Shareholders' equity

$

368,917

$

380,094

$

370,328

$

359,752

$

343,944

Total shares of common stock outstanding

22,195,071

22,166,129

22,165,760

22,165,547

22,089,873

Book value per share of common stock

$

16.62

$

17.15

$

16.71

$

16.23

$

15.57

Tangible book value per share of common stock*

14.49

14.99

14.53

14.03

13.34

Market value per share of common stock

$

21.08

$

21.03

$

21.24

$

20.50

$

17.25

Capital ratios:

Total risk-based capital

15.60

%

16.29

%

16.23

%

16.13

%

16.29

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.58

%

14.11

%

13.95

%

13.78

%

13.79

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.58

%

14.11

%

13.95

%

13.78

%

13.79

%

Leverage

10.99

%

10.69

%

10.28

%

10.17

%

9.78

%

_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Average Balance Sheet Data:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

380,262

$

470,963

$

411,101

$

301,773

$

341,092

Investment securities

483,339

491,135

515,877

508,595

496,035

Loans held for sale

90,163

123,962

173,402

147,912

164,867

Loans held for investment

2,001,740

1,888,094

1,884,935

1,938,818

1,929,343

Assets

3,153,320

3,159,308

3,171,182

3,078,748

3,078,745

Interest bearing deposits

1,976,803

1,964,641

1,980,304

1,940,442

1,986,621

Deposits

2,704,938

2,713,314

2,732,165

2,662,192

2,663,551

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

29,547

29,514

29,495

29,467

33,879

Liabilities

2,773,281

2,781,951

2,803,375

2,719,898

2,728,064

Shareholders' equity

380,039

377,357

367,807

358,850

350,681

Performance Ratios:

Annualized return on average assets

1.37

%

1.57

%

1.64

%

1.57

%

1.45

%

Annualized return on average equity

11.39

%

13.11

%

14.13

%

13.50

%

12.76

%

Net interest margin (1)

2.97

%

3.14

%

3.12

%

3.26

%

3.13

%

Annualized noninterest income to average assets

1.17

%

1.40

%

1.46

%

1.29

%

1.32

%

Efficiency ratio

58.67

%

54.74

%

53.06

%

57.97

%

54.08

%

Loans by Type (at period end):

Commercial and industrial

$

499,719

$

497,615

$

478,279

$

536,279

$

609,896

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

231,933

209,261

193,139

200,725

197,758

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

652,936

616,023

579,857

538,520

505,252

Construction and development

208,513

214,310

210,516

198,448

170,965

Consumer real estate

327,416

326,412

328,262

331,580

336,496

Consumer

48,790

46,811

45,669

45,898

45,481

Other

78,248

55,337

58,527

46,387

65,839

Asset Quality Data:

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.02

%

1.10

%

1.19

%

1.20

%

1.24

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

596

%

666

%

657

%

571

%

446

%

Nonaccrual loans

$

3,502

$

3,258

$

3,431

$

3,985

$

5,355

Troubled debt restructurings

1,847

1,832

1,859

1,895

1,914

Loans - over 89 days past due

1,076

2,120

2,333

2,389

2,720

Total non-performing loans

3,502

3,258

3,431

3,985

5,355

OREO and repossessed assets

178

266

349

184

523

Total non-performing assets

3,680

3,524

3,780

4,169

5,878

Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.21

%

0.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.12

%

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.19

%

Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO

0.18

%

0.18

%

0.20

%

0.22

%

0.30

%

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.05

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Net charge-offs

$

59

$

184

$

221

$

59

$

18

Interest Rates and Yields:

Loans

3.97

%

4.47

%

4.41

%

4.43

%

4.36

%

Securities (1)

1.92

%

1.84

%

1.75

%

1.77

%

1.80

%

Total interest-earning assets (1)

3.20

%

3.36

%

3.35

%

3.51

%

3.42

%

Deposits

0.19

%

0.19

%

0.19

%

0.21

%

0.26

%

Borrowings and repurchase agreements

5.40

%

5.29

%

5.30

%

5.36

%

4.85

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.33

%

0.33

%

0.34

%

0.37

%

0.42

%

Other Information:

Full-time equivalent employees

397

397

392

383

379

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets

Loans (1)

$

2,001,740

$

19,599

3.97

%

$

1,929,342

$

20,723

4.47

%

Loans held for sale

90,163

768

3.46

%

164,867

1,291

3.56

%

Securities:

Taxable investment securities (2)

426,144

1,909

1.79

%

431,406

1,757

1.63

%

Investment securities exempt from
federal income tax (3)

57,195

326

2.89

%

64,629

373

2.92

%

Total securities

483,339

2,235

1.92

%

496,035

2,130

1.80

%

Cash balances in other banks

305,922

172

0.23

%

298,722

134

0.18

%

Funds sold

20,149

10

0.19

%

153

1.27

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,901,313

22,784

3.20

%

2,889,119

24,278

3.42

%

Noninterest-earning assets

252,007

189,626

Total assets

$

3,153,320

$

3,078,745

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

Interest-bearing deposits:

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

949,313

436

0.19

%

$

944,651

446

0.19

%

Savings and money market deposits

660,721

331

0.20

%

583,590

313

0.22

%

Time deposits

366,769

484

0.54

%

458,380

931

0.82

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,976,803

1,251

0.26

%

1,986,621

1,690

0.35

%

Borrowings and repurchase agreements

29,547

393

5.40

%

33,879

406

4.85

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,006,350

1,644

0.33

%

2,020,500

2,096

0.42

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

728,134

676,929

Total funding sources

2,734,484

2,697,429

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

38,797

30,635

Shareholders’ equity

380,039

350,681

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

3,153,320

$

3,078,745

Net interest spread (4)

2.86

%

3.00

%

Net interest income/margin (5)

$

21,140

2.97

%

$

22,182

3.13

%

_____________________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Operating net income:

Net income

$

10,673

$

12,470

$

13,102

$

12,076

$

11,030

Add: acquisition related expenses

256

67

Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses

(67

)

(18

)

Operating net income

$

10,673

$

12,470

$

13,102

$

12,265

$

11,079

Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:

Operating net income

$

10,673

$

12,470

$

13,102

$

12,265

$

11,079

Weighted average shares - diluted

22,254,644

22,221,989

22,218,402

22,198,829

22,076,600

Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock

$

0.48

$

0.56

$

0.59

$

0.55

$

0.50

Operating annualized return on average assets:

Operating net income

$

10,673

$

12,470

$

13,102

$

12,265

$

11,079

Average assets

3,153,320

3,159,308

3,171,182

3,078,748

3,078,745

Operating annualized return on
average assets

1.37

%

1.57

%

1.64

%

1.60

%

1.46

%

Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:

Average total shareholders' equity

$

380,039

$

377,357

$

367,807

$

358,850

$

350,681

Less: average intangible assets

(47,604

)

(48,054

)

(48,527

)

(49,012

)

(49,514

)

Average tangible equity

332,435

329,303

319,280

309,838

301,167

Operating net income

$

10,673

$

12,470

$

13,102

$

12,265

$

11,079

Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity

13.02

%

15.02

%

16.28

%

15.88

%

14.92

%

Operating efficiency ratio:

Total noninterest expense

$

17,736

$

18,682

$

18,366

$

19,080

$

17,413

Less: acquisition related expenses

(256

)

(67

)

Total operating noninterest expense

17,736

18,682

18,366

18,824

17,346

Net interest income

21,140

22,992

22,964

23,032

22,182

Total noninterest income

9,089

11,134

11,651

9,883

10,014

Total revenues

$

30,229

$

34,126

$

34,615

$

32,915

$

32,196

Operating efficiency ratio:

58.67

%

54.74

%

53.06

%

57.19

%

53.88

%

Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:

Income before income taxes

$

13,277

$

16,095

$

16,249

$

14,900

$

14,133

Add: acquisition related expenses

256

67

Add: provision for loan losses

(784

)

(651

)

(1,065

)

650

Operating pre-tax pre-provision income

12,493

15,444

16,249

14,091

14,850

Average assets

$

3,153,320

$

3,159,308

$

3,171,182

$

3,078,748

$

3,078,745

Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:

1.61

%

1.94

%

2.03

%

1.84

%

1.96

%

Tangible Equity:

Total shareholders' equity

$

368,917

$

380,094

$

370,328

$

359,752

$

343,944

Less: intangible assets

(47,313

)

(47,759

)

(48,220

)

(48,697

)

(49,190

)

Tangible equity

$

321,604

$

332,335

$

322,108

$

311,055

$

294,754

Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:

Tangible common equity

$

321,604

$

332,335

$

322,108

$

311,055

$

294,754

Total shares of common stock outstanding

22,195,071

22,166,129

22,165,760

22,165,547

22,089,873

Tangible book value per share of common stock

$

14.49

$

14.99

$

14.53

$

14.03

$

13.34

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Net interest income

$

21,140

$

22,992

$

22,964

$

23,032

$

22,182

Less: PPP loan income

(493

)

(1,691

)

(1,897

)

(2,686

)

(2,260

)

Less: Excess liquidity interest income

(437

)

(479

)

(545

)

(545

)

(504

)

Plus: Impact of deferred cost adjustment

545

Adjusted net interest income

20,755

20,822

20,522

19,801

19,418

Average interest earning assets

2,901,313

2,920,478

2,931,134

2,848,857

2,889,119

Less: Average PPP loans

(14,144

)

(42,055

)

(95,257

)

(173,733

)

(204,459

)

Less: Excess liquidity

(348,535

)

(447,548

)

(411,926

)

(301,325

)

(334,109

)

Adjusted interest earning assets

2,538,634

2,430,875

2,423,951

2,373,799

2,350,551

Net interest margin (1)

2.97

%

3.14

%

3.12

%

3.26

%

3.13

%

Adjusted Net interest margin (1)

3.32

%

3.40

%

3.36

%

3.36

%

3.35

%


Five Quarter Comparison

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Allowance for loan losses

$

20,857

$

21,698

$

22,533

$

22,754

$

23,877

Purchase accounting marks

2,838

3,003

3,288

3,533

3,615

Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks

23,695

24,701

25,821

26,287

27,492

Loans held for investment

2,047,555

1,965,769

1,894,249

1,897,838

1,931,687

Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees

6,529

26,539

64,188

109,940

210,810

Non-PPP Loans

2,041,026

1,939,230

1,830,061

1,787,898

1,720,877

Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans

1.16

%

1.27

%

1.41

%

1.47

%

1.59

%

_____________________

(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

CONTACT

Michael J. Fowler
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7404


