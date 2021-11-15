Caps & Closures Market to Reach USD 82.30 Billion by 2026 | Major Segments Covered are Materials, Application and Regional Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies profiled in caps & closures market are Closure Systems International, Inc., Silgan Closures GmbH, Crown Holdings, Pact Group Holdings, Berry Plastics Corporation, Alpha Packaging, Amcor plc, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Fortune Business Insights™, the global caps & closures market size is predicted to reach USD 82.30 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period.

the market size stood at USD 54.32 billion in 2018. The report offers informative insights into all the prevailing trends of the caps & closures market analysis. It shares a comprehensive summary of all the segments and regions. It provides statistical data on all the recent developments in the market. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and innovations and industry developments.

The growing demand for lightweight packaged products will spur demand for caps & closures during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for packaged drinking water, carbonated drinks, and cold-pressed juices will create business opportunities for the caps & closures market in the forthcoming years. The growing awareness regarding the physical properties of caps such as impact, stress, crack resistance along with odor restraining properties will impel companies to utilize caps and closures in the packaging, which in turn will boost the caps & closures market revenue in the foreseeable future.





Regional Analysis

Rising Demand for Beverages to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

North America generated a revenue of USD 15.34 billion in 2018 and is likely to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the surge in health-conscious consumers. The rising inclination towards juices and health drinks will also aid growth in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for beverages. Moreover, the low production cost in China and India will create new opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Caps & Closures Market

Closure Systems International, Inc.

Silgan Closures GmbH

Crown Holdings

Pact Group Holdings

Berry Plastics Corporation

Alpha Packaging

Amcor plc





Competitive Landscape

Launch of SyLon Sports Closure by Coca-Cola Amatil to Foster Growth

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, world-renowned bottlers of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, launched SyLon Sports closure, an innovative solution for Powerade bottles. These Australian-grown innovative bottles are designed, tested, and prototyped by the Amatil Services Division in Sydney. The introduction of SyLon Sports closure will contribute positively to the caps & closures market trends due to the improved quality and recyclability of the closure through its component.

Furthermore, Coca-Cola Amatil’s Group Managing Director, Alison Watkins, said in a statement, we believe the SyLon Sports closure is an Aussie-manufacturing success story. Until now, we have imported closures from Europe and faced challenges with global supply.” She also added, “our Packaging Services Division team at Eastern Creek took initiative and designed, tested and prototyped a closure cap which is more cost-effective, better for the environment, and will be made in Western Sydney.





Restraint

Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Market Revenue

The growing environmental threats and concerns can be a crucial factor in hampering the growth of the caps & closures market during the forecast period. The increasing government policies for the disposal of landfills will consequently dampen the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising plastic waste from various industries such as food &beverages, cosmetics, and consumer goods will impel the government to take strict actions, which in turn will hamper the market growth. For instance, as per Plastic Industry Association, America used about 50 billion plastic water bottles in 2016, and the recycling was only 23%, signaling the need to focus on industry efforts to reduce plastic waste.





