Capricorn Tarot Horoscopes: January 2023

Meghan Rose
·2 min read

Are you ready to step into your power this year, Capricorn? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you shift your perspective and make the changes necessary for growth. You’ve got this.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign in 2023 with your monthly tarot horoscope, Capricorn. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

January 2023

<h1 class="title">three-of-swords-tarot.jpg</h1>

Three of Swords: Dearest Cap, you may be experiencing a sense of loss this month. This doesn’t mean death or unemployment—it could be something as simple as feeling like you don’t recognize yourself at this point in your life. I sense a shift happening under the surface, and it’s going to take a big push on your end in order to get through this chapter. Ask others for help as you navigate these murky waters. Also ask yourself, “If I stop for a moment and figure out where I actually want to end up, would I still be going this same direction?” If the answer is no, January will act as the perfect pivotal moment for you to change directions and go toward your eventual goals.

For some of you, it would be in your best interest to ask others for clarity in your relationships. If you are unhappy with the stagnation or distance you’ve been feeling from some of the people around you, take this opportunity to have a sit-down chat with them. Something as simple as having a check in would do you both well. Figure out if you are still working toward the same goals with your lover, friends, or business colleagues as a new year begins. There’s nothing better than the fresh start of a new year to help have these conversations with those closest to you!

Originally Appeared on Glamour

