Capricorn Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

December 2022

Three of Cups: Two is company and three is a crowd, Capricorn. Where in life are you feeling overwhelmed or encroached upon? The universe is trying to give you a gentle nudge to start being selective about who you’re giving your time and your energy to—now more than ever. With Mercury, Venus, the sun, and the moon all entering into your sign at various times of the month, you have the spotlight, my dearest Cap. Without ruining the surprises this month, it will be important for you to stand your ground on where you want your life to go and what you believe in. When you relate more deeply to yourself by being protective, strong, and unwavering in the face of adversity, your inner child thrives and your present day self can flourish.

You may have a sense that others are falling short or disappointing you this month, but these moments are simply testing your ability to pivot and keep your own sanity as the top priority. Remember, you are never being punished by the universe when you face challenges. These moments are meant to show you how far you’ve come, and pivot if necessary! It’s okay for something to have been a full “yes” at one point and an absolute “no” now. Flex your discernment.

November 2022

The Devil: Cap, it seems like you are in a bit of a pickle in November that is going to require true self-awareness in order to overcome. Think about all of the ways that you protect yourself through brashness, dismissal, and self-deprecation. That has to stop before you push people away and wind up feeling unnecessarily alone. You may be feeling disconnected from yourself or your sense of happiness, and spirit is calling you toward nature. It’s time to unplug, unwind, and unlearn some of the habits you’ve picked up along the way of living a life that’s too fast for its own good.

Are you willing to admit that there’s a broken part in this vehicle you’re riding through life on? Consider taking time away and alone this month in order to hear your own inner voice more clearly. Are you craving a different pace of life? You know what you need, deep down. Now is the time to go get it.

October 2022

Knight of Wands: Dearest Capricorns, October is going to be a month for you to step into your confidence and spiritual power more than ever before. If you’ve been feeling stuck in your manifestations or progressions, know that October is here to shift all of that back in your favor. It’s not about doing more in order to achieve more; it’s about doing less and getting the same or better results. For you, you will benefit this month by projecting yourself as the person you’ve worked so hard to become. No one has to know where you started or the mistakes you’ve made. You’re allowed to simply be the best candidate for a job, relationship, living situation, or lifestyle that you’ve dreamt of…NOW.

Make a point to revamp your LinkedIn, dating profiles, or anywhere else where strangers could form opinions about you that you don’t claim. Remove, recalibrate, and refresh your sense of self by granting yourself permission to be seen through more loving eyes. You are the prize, Capricorn!

September 2022

Strength: My dearest sea goats, the month of September is going to help you see how valuable you are to the people around you, and it may only come from your absence. If you are moving away, starting a new job, struggling to get recognition at your current job, or feeling separation in your love life, I see this issue shifting in a positive direction for you in September. You shouldn’t feel the need to grind in order to make your relationships work, make money, or make yourself feel worthy. All of these things, when aligned, are intrinsic, and September will show you just how easy it is to have your life fall into place when you step back and trust the process.

Your greatest strength can be your ability to trust yourself to deal with future issues if and when they arise. You do not need to preempt the future any longer, dear Cap. You are allowed to rest into the beautiful moment that is here and now. Congratulations on where you’ve gotten yourself in your journey so far.

August 2022

Ace of Wands: My Caps, August is brimming with passion and excitement! If you’ve been feeling stagnant lately, know that the end of the summer is going to bring unforgettable memories and moments your way. But remember, you have to be willing to do your part to connect with those you care about. Life is a bit of a dance, giving you chances and opportunities to put yourself out there in order to be warmly met with blessings that are totally outside of your control. You are being asked to prioritize fun, joy, and laughter in August above all else. What a homework assignment to receive!

If some of that needed to be brand-new to you, would you take the leap? It looks like events, new hobbies, and live performances are in the cards for you. Try to remember that sometimes the best things in life are free, so be on the lookout for authentic, local, and unique experiences above all else. Who knows? You could even meet people who will be sharing fun moments with you decades from now while you’re there. The summer of a lifetime is calling: Are you ready to pick up?

July 2022

The Lovers: Capricorn, the work that you have put into collaborating with the universal forces is about to pay off big time. All of the times that you felt outcast, shamed, or rejected are about to be swept away as you enter into a phase where you are trusting the process and the people that you have around you. I see some of you putting yourself out on a limb to connect with other people. This could be through apps, online groups, or going out the old-fashioned way and introducing yourself to people who you feel drawn to. This doesn’t have to be solely romantic; you could be focused at this time on building your community! Make sure that whatever type of relationship you are hoping for the most takes precedence at this time as you go out on the hunt. Who is your heart yearning for: friend or lover?

If new opportunities for growth have presented themselves recently, know that there is going to be headway made in July to bring you closer to your goals. You are fighting the temptation of the past in order to move valiantly forward into the future you’ve always dreamed of. However, that is not to say it will come without challenges. I see your biggest one this month will be getting out of your own way; make that easier for yourself by embracing surrender. You could even start each day with a mantra like this one: “I trust how the process of my life is unfolding and I open up to the idea of my life turning out better than I could have imagined for myself.” This allows you to release control and stay optimistic as life progresses. You’ve got this, Cap!

June 2022

Two of Swords: My sea goats, there is confusion afoot with a current situation that is asking for your ultimate trust as you move ahead. No one on this planet knows you better than you know yourself, but that is not to say you can’t lean on others for support. You are meant to be a connective creature, and some collaborative problem solving might be exactly what you need in June. Make sure you’re getting your advice and insight from a reliable source, though.

This month you are being called to connect your mind, body, and spirit to become impenetrable to other people’s negativity. There seems to be someone in your life that projects their insecurity onto others—yourself included. Now is the time to take action behind the scenes so you can strengthen your defenses and make sure that you are living with clarity and no longer feeling bogged down by their “rain cloud” behavior. This could include meditation, counseling, art classes, exercise, chess, or another form of skill building. Once you feel connected to yourself, you will have better discernment on who you want to connect with externally. June gloom, be gone, Capricorn!

May 2022

Ace of Pentacles: Wowza! If May is going to be abundant for any zodiac placement, it is going to be for Capricorn. Now, this doesn’t mean that life is going to turn into a rainbow- and butterfly-filled world run by toxic positivity—quite the opposite. You are going to notice that you have a greater capacity to deal with stress, confusion, conflict, and frustration than ever before. This is due to your practicing patience. And if this isn’t quite where you’re at, May will be the month to jump on the train of emotional intelligence training. You will benefit from being more vulnerable with those closest to you, sharing in both the really good and the really difficult times and asking for support in both.

Have you been struggling with organization in your home or schedule? I suggest implementing daily routines that can keep you on track. Something as simple as leaving a journal on your nightstand and checking in with yourself each morning and evening will help you to finally feel present and purposeful again. This energy will seep out into every other aspect of your life, getting you noticed at work in a new way, and potentially even receiving financial gain as you start to embody this new, organized, and present version of yourself! Don’t give up, Cap, you’re about to reach the top of the mountain very soon!

April 2022

Six of Swords: My lovely Capricorn, the month of April is going to bring you from dark clouds into bright, shiny days. You are leaving behind an environment—whether external or internal—that has kept you feeling small for far too long. Once you acknowledge how little this space (or frame of mind) is serving you, you will finally be able to let it go and move onto something far more aligned. I’m seeing some of you breaking out of old habits of being avoidant or fearful of vulnerability. Find people and communities that make you feel like you can trust and rely on other people. You do not need to be hyper-independent in order to avoid getting hurt, you simply need to find loving people to surround yourself with.

For others, you may be releasing a job or a home environment this month that is holding you back from living your life more authentically. Pat yourself on the back for all of the moments you’ve made it through difficult times in the past so you can reassure yourself that you can, in fact, do difficult things now. Change is always a tiny bit scary when it starts, but you’ve got this! You will see great results by the end of the year on your long-term goals if you can utilize the month of April for aligned change and transformation, Cap!

March 2022

The Chariot: My dearest Capricorn, you are moving forward at high speeds this month, and the only thing that can slow you down is you. If you are constantly getting in your own way with self-doubt and bad habits, your progress will be marred with unnecessary disappointment. You are being called to ask for help this month, as this may be something that you’ve struggled deeply with in the past. There are so many people around you that would be willing to lend a helping hand in your journey, but they don’t know that you need assistance until you ask. If you’re done with suffering in silence, you will be quickly met with compassion and support.

Have you been having trouble finding reliable social circles? When it comes to feeling left out, know that you’ve gone through the worst of it, and the universe is opening up opportunities for you to create more stability in your life. This seems to be coming through in the form of a new community, so whether you pick up a new hobby or join a group, job, or team, just know that you can depend on the people that are about to enter into your life in a way that may feel foreign to you. You don’t need to be on the defense anymore, Capricorn. It’s okay to let your guard down for the right people.

February 2022

Knight of Swords: Capricorn, who left that you weren’t expecting to depart so soon? This doesn’t necessarily need to be a recent departure; this could have been someone who passed too soon, a parent who disengaged emotionally or physically, a friend you broke ties with years ago. Whoever and however this occurred, your spirit guides are asking that you finally sit with the grief that you’ve buried for too long. Let yourself admit to your pain so you can finally heal from it.

There are new opportunities to let loose in the month of February and finally reconnect with joy again. If you’ve been feeling sluggish and uninspired, that will all change once new ideas and motivation come flooding in. You’ll find yourself more inspired if you can change up your routine, so try to break out of the monotony with outdoor activities, travel, and new activities that can lead to new friendships this month. Try to say “yes” as much as possible to adventure and excitement—you’ll be surprised with how much you enjoy the things you had previously written off.

January 2022

Four of Swords: Welcome to 2022, Capricorn! If you’ve been feeling stressed with money or movement in your career, this will be a month for you to reassess if what you’re doing is truly what you want out of life. If you’ve lost sight of your goals by moving forward on autopilot, then January will be the month to shake that all up. Ask yourself what your intentions are with your work, your finances, and your relationship to yourself. See where these answers overlap, and try to rewrite your daily routine to support this new vision. Remember: Success does not always mean fame and fortune. Sometimes it’s a sense of contentment and the absence of needing anything outside of what you already have.

If you’ve felt like you were struggling to find love, it’s time for you to open up to a different style of meeting and dating people. Step outside of your comfort zone, and try not to get too wrapped up in rigid rules. Look at dating as a fun way of getting to know new people rather than holding everyone to the same unrealistic standards. If you are currently coupled, this will be a powerful month for you to spark passion back into your relationship! Step outside of your relational comfort zone and ask your partner for new ways that you can love them in order for them to feel loved—and while you’re at it, share your insight with them, too! No one can lose with clear, open communication. Start this year off on the right foot, and set the people around you up for success by telling them what you want and need.

