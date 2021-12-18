Capricorn Season Is Here, & It’s Bringing The Luckiest Day Of The Year

Farewell, adventurous and mellow Sagittarius season — it’s time to get down to business once again. The Sun is leaving the sign of the archer and entering Capricorn on 21st December (the same day as the winter solstice!) where it’ll stay until 19th January. For the next month, we’ll all be basking in the hard-working spirit of the sign of the goat and making plans for the future. Get ready to end 2021 with a bang.

Capricorn’s most well-known traits are ambition, persistence, practicality, discipline… with a wee dash of sensitivity. And this year, the season brings major Capricorn energy — not only because of the sun’s presence in the sign but also because Venus retrograde, Mercury, Mars, and Pluto will all be hanging out in the sign of the goat. This creates something called a stellium, which is when three or more planets are in one sign.

All of this Cap energy will come to a head during the Capricorn new moon on 2nd January, according to Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. It’s quite a way to ring in the New Year.

“When the Sun enters expansive Capricorn, it’s time to put one foot in front of the other and take grounded, inspired action,” says Madi Murphy, the co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. “Capricorn is a determined Earth sign that loves structures, systems, and anything that helps scale our vision.” This season is the ideal time to make tangible action plans for the year ahead — that means travels, goals, or any other desires we want to manifest in 2022. Basically, if you can dream it, you can do it.

Murphy says Capricorn season is asking us to “boss up” in all aspects of our lives — but, thankfully, the practical vibes of the sign are making sure that we won’t be girlbossing too close to the sun. “The horns of the goat say ‘let’s charge ahead,’ but Capricorn helps us do so in a dignified, respectable and level-headed way,” she says. “Capricorn is not into showiness or the spotlight — Cap wants to work hard, lead the way and quietly build something that lasts and that serves the larger good.”

Don’t overlook that key word: “quietly”. Capricorn doesn’t need to show off to know their accomplishments are worthy of praise. Besides work, though, Capricorn season is all “about dedication, success, knowledge, and understanding of how things can actually work, allowing us to get to where we really want to be,” says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. “Capricorn takes action which leads to concrete results, so we may actually manifest our dreams.”

All this talk about action and results and work can give people a slightly skewed perception about Cap season. This isn’t necessarily about putting your nose to the grindstone or breaking some bad habit through sheer force of your will. “In the end, Capricorn is not really about work and toil, but mastery and success in the tangible world, whatever your personal idea of success entails,” Hale says. “Whatever your dreams may be, Capricorn can help you get there.”

One date to look out for this season? 8th January. It’s the first Venus Star Point of 2022, which is what happens when Venus moves through our solar system in the shape of a five-pointed star, and at the very top it meets with the Sun. It’s been called the luckiest date (astrologically) for manifesting love and money. “Although Venus will be retrograde, it’s the most opportune time to go on a date, make an investment, connect with friends, and have fun during the whole planetary moonwalk,” Stardust says.

There’s a reason we often feel ready to brush off the outgoing year and look forward the future come mid-December. the Sun’s entry into Capricorn encourages us to put our heads down and do what we need to in order to make sure that the new year is the best that it can be. So let’s all pledge to do what Caps do best: Pull out a fresh planner, draw up a to-do list, and get ready to level up.

