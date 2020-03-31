Capricorn monthly horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

April:

Lucky Days: 5, 10, 19, 22, 24

Yucky Days: 1, 7, 20, 21, 29

Colour: Ivory

Celebrity Icon: Sade

April is your peak career month, Capricorn. Venus moves into to grace your work zone starting on the 4th, bringing all the sweetness, light and lucrative vibes for an extended stay ¬-- all the way through August.

Even better, your hard work from the last six months is finally paying off, compliments of the Full Moon at the top of your chart on the 7th. Nobody works harder and with more commitment than you do, and it’s why you are successful in the best and worst of times. Plus, you are able to think long-term, while others just plan for the immediate future.

Watch for some explosive energy around this lunation due to the Mars-Uranus battle on the same day as the Full Moon. This could bring some unexpected turbulence to your money arena or a total breakthrough, depending on how you use the energy. Opt for the creative win-win solutions.

The New Moon lands in your love and pleasure zone on the 22nd, giving you full permission to plant seeds and direct your wishes for the next six months, especially when it comes to romance and creative ventures.

March

Lucky Days: 1, 10, 11, 27, 28

Yucky Days: 6, 7, 11, 12, 26

Colour: Violet

Celebrity Icon: Deepika Padukone

March kicks off on a super sweet note this year, Capricorn. The planet of love and beauty enters your pleasure zone starting on the 4th, bringing some lovely spring vibes to the party a few weeks early. The Full Moon triggers some serious wanderlust on the 9th. If you’re not already on your next adventure, you’re certainly contemplating how and when to make your next move to the jet-way. Mercury Retrograde is nearly finished, but he might throw a bizarre plot twist in your money department near this lunation, so pay close attention to your receipts. Home and family themes take centre stage after the Equinox early on the 20th. Plan your next six months of domestic prioritizing and intention-setting on the New Moon on the 24th. Perhaps the most dramatic news of the month comes on the 21st, when your ruling planet Saturn leaves your sign and works on your money zone for the next few months. Note that he’ll be back for a final tuning on all things Capricorn in July. Take advantage of this little interlude to get your finances in top condition. It’s all coming together, darling – simply because you’ve been working so hard for so long.

