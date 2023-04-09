Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 41% stake

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Capricorn Metals' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 15% of Capricorn Metals

If you want to know who really controls Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Capricorn Metals, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Capricorn Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Capricorn Metals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Capricorn Metals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Capricorn Metals is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with ownership of 10%. With 7.7% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd. and Mark Clark are the second and third largest shareholders. Mark Clark, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. In addition, we found that Kim Massey, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Capricorn Metals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Capricorn Metals Ltd. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful AU$257m stake in this AU$1.8b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 37% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 7.1%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Capricorn Metals you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

