Capricorn daily horoscope

Saturday 21, March

Celebrate, Capricorn, because the burden you've carried for the last few years is FINALLY lifting. You've had way too many heavy-duty planets in your stars for a while, and now that your ruler Saturn is moving on, you can process all the lessons you've learned - and go on to make some serious cash in the next few years.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Friday 20, March

The Vernal Equinox is FINALLY here and you're so ready for it, Capricorn - it's been a long, hard winter. But now there's some brighter optimism on tap, especially because Mars and Jupiter are conjunct in your stars today. For the next four weeks, the Sun will be your home zone, making domestic activity a major priority.

Thursday 19, March

The Sun is about to power up the sign of Aries starting early tomorrow morning, but before the Equinox, you should spend a moment processing what you experienced this winter. For the last 30 days you've felt a lot of energy move through your communication zone - what did you learn from this, Capricorn?

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon is in your sign again today, Capricorn. You're still the star of stars and this should be the best moment of the month for you, but it's a bit hampered by the close presence of Mars and Pluto, bringing some anger or drama to the mix. Mind your ego, darling.

Tuesday 17, March

The Moon is officially in your own stars for the next few days, Capricorn! Even if things have been pretty rough lately, this gives you a chance to shine and really feel yourself for at least forty-eight hours, and that's enough to fall in love with everything that makes you such a superior sign.

Monday 16, March

The retrograde ended last week but as we begin the new one, it's time to reflect on the beginning of March. Mercury returns to the degree that it was in at that time, giving you answers to questions that came up and communication breakdowns that seemed inevitable. If you haven't cleared them up yet, now is the time.

Sunday 15, March

Today's energy brings a much-needed lift in spirits. You are getting your faith back after a pretty rocky phase. You're not alone. When people around you feel more in touch with the lighter side of life, you can exhale. The humor is also back too, which really is the best therapy.

Capricorn 2018



Capricorn personality profile

Daily horoscopes supplied exclusively to Elle UK by the Saturn Sisters

