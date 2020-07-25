Caprice Bourret says husband is not 'hands-on' with their sons but will 'step in' as they get older

Caprice Bourret (L) and Ty Comfort attend a private dinner hosted by Jeremy Morris and Lisa Tchenguiz to celebrate David Morris and Agent Provocateur at 34 Grosvenor Square on December 15, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for David Morris)

Caprice Bourret has said that her husband Ty Comfort is not "hands-on" with their six-year-old sons.

The 48-year-old, who married the businessman in a £40 ceremony last year, asserted he will be more involved as Jax and Jet age.

When asked if her husband did take a hands-on approach with the children, the former model told new! Magazine: "No. Ty will step in when they get older and start learning about business."

Bourret also told the publication they wouldn't be having any more children after Comfort underwent a vasectomy shortly after she gave birth.

She remarked: "I'd love to have 10 kids because I love having children and the chaos and the little ones running around going, 'Mummy, mummy'. But I don't think my husband will jump on that gravy train.

"He'd totally be up for trying but he had his tubes tied two days after I gave birth. So that boat has sailed."

Bourret's sons were born just weeks apart in 2013 when she decided to use a surrogate after suffering a miscarriage and unsuccessful IVF attempts, only to fall pregnant naturally herself.

Caprice Bourret attends the Dancing On Ice 2019 photocall at the Dancing On Ice Studio, ITV Studios, Old Bovingdon Airfield on December 09, 2019 in Bovingdon, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She's previously said she has no intentions of ever disclosing which son was carried by the surrogate. Back in 2018, she also shared that she treats the boys like twins and celebrates their birthdays on the same day, despite the three weeks between them.

Bourret took part in this year's Dancing On Ice, although withdrew from the programme after the fourth week after she switched partners from Hamish Gaman to Oscar Peters.

She later accused the programme of being "destructive" and having "no duty of care". An ITV spokesperson refuted the claims, stating that the programme took their duty of care "very seriously".