CAPREIT Announces June 2022 Distribution

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its June 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The June distribution will be payable on July 15, 2022 to Unitholders of record on June 30, 2022.



As announced in the May 19, 2022 distribution press release, commencing with the June 2022 distribution, participants in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) as of the record date of June 30, 2022 will receive CAPREIT Units at a price equal to the weighted average trading price of CAPREIT Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding each distribution date, without any bonus Units being issued.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands with approximately $18 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

