Capps tops Funny Car qualifying in Route 66 NHRA Nationals

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- Ron Capps topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the Route 66 NHRA Nationals.

Coming off consecutive events victories, Capps had a 3.893-second pass at 326.00 mph in his first run in the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

''To go No. 1 in the first session and have it hold was pretty cool,'' Capps. ''In the first run, I actually shut off about a car-length early so it was on a little bit better run. Then in the next session, (Rahn) Tobler (crew chief) kept coming back and de-tuning it. In the end, he just made it so it would just go down the track.''

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mike Salinas led in Top Fuel, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the ninth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

Salinas had a 3.693 at 328.30 in the second session. Line ran a 6.582 at 207.56 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Krawiec had a 6.835 at 196.87 on a Harley-Davidson.

---

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports