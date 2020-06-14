Capone director responds to scathing reviews of Tom Hardy gangster movie

Photo credit: Vertical Entertainment

Capone director Josh Trank appears to be unphased by the absolute thrashing critics gave his Tom Hardy gangster movie.

Chronicling the latter part of Al Capone's life, in which he battles syphilis and dementia after completing an 11-year prison sentence, the film about America's most notorious gangster is currently (at time of writing) sitting at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given Trank had complete creative control over the project – after his highly lambasted take on Fantastic Four – you'd think he'd be slightly offended by the overwhelmingly negative reception to Capone. But it turns out he's not bothered.

"I don’t want to say I’m not surprised,” Trank told IndieWire. "It was hard to tell what the reactions were going to be, because from where I stand, I love the movie deeply. I love the movie so much, I’m so proud of it.

"There’s nothing anybody could tell me about this movie that would make me feel any less of the amount of love that I have for it."

Touching on Fantastic Four, he explained how he felt he had nothing to do with the issues people had with the film, as most of the creative decisions were taken out of his hands. "I couldn’t look at those reviews and hold them up to my face like a mirror," he said.

"But with the worst reviews of this movie [Capone], they do feel like a mirror, but in a way that doesn’t make me feel ashamed," he continued.

"It just makes me feel like I’m on the right track with this. I don’t know if that sounds smug or anything, but it is a movie that has everything right there for you to see. He’s shitting himself. He’s mentally deteriorating.

"It’s not pretty. It’s an ugly, uncomfortable movie. If that makes you angry, then I guess it worked. That doesn’t bother me. I’m not worried about a Rotten Tomatoes percentage or anything."



Capone is available to buy and rent now on streaming services in the US. It has yet to confirm a UK release date.

