Capitrade Ventures Completes CDE Token Private Sale, Raises 20 Million Dollars from Venture Capitalists

·4 min read

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 /Capitrade Venture is the first cross chain Launchpad, announced today that it has closed a private token sale of 10 million CDE tokens to Venture capitalists/private Investors with a total valuation of 20 Million Dollars.

Capitrade team set a historic record of CDE token sell out in less than 24 hours, marked as the most anticipated cross chain Launchpad in 2022, Capitrade Ventures aims to be the first Blockchain project for building and deploying decentralized applications on Terra blockchain Network completed.

Building a stronger relationship with advisors & partners

Capitrade is supported by many industry leaders came together to further solidify the project. The Founder and CEO of Capitrade Dr Eric Scott James together with his team and board of advisors achieved this success.

"We are very enthusiastic in looking forward to having people who truly believe in, support us and joining our team," Newman Stewart, Capitrade Sales Manager, said. "Not just completing one project, but collectively bringing our ideas to life."

Some of our most prominent investors/Venture Capitalist includes:

Veseris LLC - leading fund of funds in the crypto asset class with investments in an elite group of funds in the crypto space.

Dream queen nail salon LLC guarantees services, especially catching up with new trends in nail & beauty care industry and as well incubator for startups.

A&A Designs LLC: A multi-hedge funds and venture funds manager focused on DeFi and Digital Assets.

Vision with Quality LLC: An early-stage global venture firm focused on supporting cutting edge blockchain startups.

Midwest Medical: Is a medical insurance company in United States.

Solutions LLC: develops back-end systems and infrastructure that provide yield on tokens for PoS blockchains.

Christopher Steib Inc: United States blockchain infrastructure and crypto staking provider.

Pham nail ventures is a United States Beauty, Spa and cosmetics.

Newnad: Sales and Distribution of Medical and Household Item and early start ups incubator.

Khamlopez: Real Estate and property management.

Dextera Real Estate: Renowned real estate company in property management and project accelerator.

Momo Traffic Bakery LLC: renders executive baking services located in Boston United States

Capitrade Ventures Mission

Capitrade is on a mission to provide blockchain enthusiasts on the Terra ecosystem with access to multiple IDO and Pre-Sale listings of Native Terra Tokens, from multiple launchpads displaying advanced metrics & comparison tools in a simple yet concise interface.

The Vision is to simplify and accelerate project building on the Terra ecosystem and at the same time give users an in depth look at any Terra IDO Project while making their DYOR.

Capitrade Venture Token Sale (Pre & public sale)

$CDE Token is the utility token built on the Terra Blockchain That will power the Capitrade Launchpad and a subscription token to access our Capitrade Ventures Launchpad. CDE Tokens can only be purchased from CAPITRADE TOKEN SALE PAGE

CDE Token Utilities

1. View crucial information about each pre-sale like Token Policy ID, Team DOX Status / KYC, Total Supply project description and so on.

2. View Token presales from multiple launchpads.

3. Hold our utility token $CDE to break the barriers and have access to Capitrade Pro, and all its amazing features.

4. $CDE Token users can take $CDE tokens to generate revenue.

5. High Quality IDO Projects.

6. $CDE holders can also be able to endorse a new Terra IDO project by a voting process which will require staking your $CDE tokens in favor of a project to access the IDO analytical tools, Capitrade provides multiple tiers of services, with the most advanced IDO analytics features available exclusively for $CDE token holder Features like advanced pre-sale filtering options, multiple added-value metrics, dark mode, presale saving are restricted to only a certain amount of CDE holders who have a certain minimum balance of the utility token $CDE.

Social Media:

Telegram: https://t.me/capitradeventure

Twitter: https://twitter.com/capitrade_cc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076714055836

Crunchbase:www.crunchbase.com/organization/3f82b77d-9fc8-4015-8dde-cad4c2b58820

Founder: Eric James https://www.crunchbase.com/person/eric-james-c776

Media Contact:

Company Name: Capitrade

Contact Name: Dr Eric Scott James

Email:Support@capitrade.cc

Location: Atlanta Georgia, United States

Website:https://capitrade.cc/

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. We not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this article. All readers are encouraged to do their own research.

SOURCE: Capitrade



