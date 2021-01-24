Capitol Violence Sparks Discussion Of Secret, Safer Impeachment Trial Vote
Amid a rising American atmosphere of political death threats and violence, some are calling for a secret vote to determined Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial to protect senators’ safety.
The idea was discussed last time around after Trump’s first impeachment in 2019. Some argued that Republicans were unable to vote their conscience because of pressure from their party and constituents.
Secret votes, however, run contrary to a principle of transparency and senators’ accountability. Critics on Twitter complained Republicans would claim they voted one way, while actually voting exactly the opposite.
I like this idea in theory, but I also want to know if my senator actually voted to represent my interests and those of the nation. Perhaps a secret ballot to be unsealed three months before they face re-election?
— Seth Warren (@illusionofjoy) January 23, 2021
This time around, for Trump’s second impeachment, the risk of danger appears significantly higher in the wake of a death plot against Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and death threats against infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci for crossing Trump — and the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters.
Former Clinton administration labor secretary Robert Reich was among those suggesting a secret vote in the upcoming February impeachment trial.
February vote in Senate on whether to convict Trump should be a secret ballot in order to (1) protect safety of senators, and (2) allow them to vote their consciences. Pass it on.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 23, 2021
If Republican senators had integrity and if Trump supporters were peaceful, this wouldn’t be necessary. But they’re not and they’re not. So a secret ballot offers a better chance of convicting Trump and ensuring he’ll never again be president.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 23, 2021
Harvard law professor and Constitution expert Laurence Tribe, supported Reich’s idea as the “fairest way to proceed...