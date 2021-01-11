Capitol riots: What's happening with arrests?

Tara McKelvey - BBC White House reporter
·6 min read
FBI wanted poster seen in DC
FBI wanted poster seen in DC

It's been nearly a week since the Capitol Hill riot - so how much progress have law enforcement made with bringing the perpetrators to justice?

How many arrests so far?

Dozens of people have been charged with firearms-related crimes and other offences, like violent entry.

On Sunday, the Department of Justice announced the arrests of two men who were allegedly pictured bringing plastic restraints into the Capitol.

Man carrying plastic restraints in US senate
Man carrying plastic restraints in US senate

Authorities say Eric Gavelek Munchel is the individual seen carrying a number of plastic zip ties inside the Senate chamber. He was detained in Tennessee. Larry Rendell Brock, who is accused of entering the Capitol with a white flex cuff - a restraining device used by law enforcement - was arrested in Texas.

So far, neither has been accused of plotting to use the restraints, but face disorderly conduct and violent entry charges.

The FBI is still seeking dozens more individuals and has asked the public to help identify and locate them.

What are law enforcement saying about progress?

FBI director Christopher Wray has condemned the actions of the people who attacked the Capitol and said that justice would be served.

"What took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy," he said.

"We will continue to aggressively investigate each and every individual who chose to ignore the law and instead incite violence, destroy property, and injure others."

US Attorneys in Ohio, Minnesota, Kentucky and other states have also pledged to prosecute anyone who travelled from their regions to take part in the riot.

Who are the key people charged so far?

Analysis by BBC Disinformation Team

Jake Angeli - 'Q Shaman'

Jacob Anthony Chansley, known as Jake Angeli or as he describes himself the "Q Shaman", is a well-known follower of the unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory who lives in Glendale, Arizona.

QAnon supporters believe President Trump and a secret military intelligence team are battling a deep state cabal of Satan-worshipping paedophiles in the Democratic Party, media, business and Hollywood.

Known for appearing with a painted face, fur hat and horns while carrying a "Q sent me" banner in public, Mr Chansley, 33, has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct after appearing in multiple images inside the halls of Congress and the Senate chamber.

His mother told a local ABC News station that Angeli has not eaten since Friday because the detention facility won't serve him all organic food.

A man in horns and a fur hat, alleged to be Jake Angeli, pictured inside the Senate chamber
Jacob Anthony Chansley is alleged to be the man seen wearing horns and a fur hat in photographs, including this from inside the Senate chamber

In videos posted to his social media accounts, he shouts about child-trafficking in front of government buildings or inside shopping malls, and attends pro-Trump or QAnon-linked "save our children" rallies.

Like many of his fellow QAnon followers, Mr Chansley says he believes Covid-19 is a hoax.

President Trump - viewed as a hero by the movement - has stopped short of endorsing the conspiracy theory but has described QAnon activists as "people who love our country."

Doug Jensen - QAnon

Doug Jensen, 41, from De Moines, Iowa, appeared in one of the most widely shared videos of the riots.

Mr Jensen has been arrested in Florida and faces five federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

In it, he can be seen chasing a police officer up a flight of stairs inside the Capitol wearing a shirt with the QAnon slogan "Trust the plan".

Mr Jensen later identified himself on his Twitter account, tweeting: "You like my shirt?" and "Me…" under images of him inside the Capitol shared by fellow QAnon supporters.

On his Twitter, Mr Jensen regularly expresses support for President Trump, engages with well-known QAnon accounts, and tweets well-known QAnon phrases such as WWG1WGA - short for "where we go one we go all" - a rallying cry for the conspiracy's adherents.

Nick Ochs - Proud boys

Nick Ochs was arrested at an airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, by the FBI, as he returned home from Washington DC.

He's accused of unlawful entry of restricted buildings or grounds, after he posted a picture smoking a cigarette inside the Capitol building, tweeting: "Hello from the Capital lol".

Mr Ochs describes himself as a "Proud Boy Elder from Hawaii". The Proud Boys is an anti-immigrant and all male far-right group founded in 2016.

President Trump addressed this group specifically in the first presidential debate. In response to a question about white supremacists and militias he said: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."

Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett is the man pictured with his feet on a desk in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. He was also pictured outside the Capitol with a personalised envelope he took from her office.

He's been arrested for unlawful entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public money, property, or records.

Richard Barnett, sits with one boot disrespectfully on a desk that is at the very centre of power in Congress.
Richard Barnett, sits with one boot disrespectfully on a desk that is at the very centre of power in Congress.

Mr Barnett is 60 years old and from Arkansas.

Local media reports say Mr Barnett is involved in a group that supports gun rights, and that he was interviewed at a "Stop the Steal" rally following the presidential election - the movement that supports President Trump's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Why can't they find the man with the Confederate flag?

Dozens of people have been arrested or brought into custody. And yet one man remains at large, despite the fact that his photograph has ricocheted around the world.

In the picture, he is dressed in jeans and a black sweatshirt, and he is carrying a confederate flag. He appears to have a tattoo under one of his eyes, and the FBI has asked the public for help in finding him.

Man seen carrying a Confederate flag in the US Capitol
Man seen carrying a Confederate flag in the US Capitol

Experts in law enforcement say the process can take time. He and other individuals who were photographed in the melee may not have a particularly big social circle, or the people they know may not be following the events closely. It is also possible that his friends have chosen to lay low and not tell law-enforcement officials that they recognise him in the picture.

As Northeastern University's Max Abrahms, a political-science professor who studies counterterrorism, explains, it can take time to track down a suspect - for a variety of reasons.

"This could be an individual who doesn't have a lot of friends or colleagues," Abrahms says.

"It could also be that the people who know him are sympathetic to him. The people who know him - it could be that they have his back."

Latest Stories

  • Doug Pederson, who led Eagles to their first Super Bowl, out as team's coach

    A rough 2020 season led to friction between Doug Pederson and the Eagles.

  • NBC brings on Mike Babcock as new analyst, cuts ties with Mike Milbury

    Mike Babcock has resurfaced with the NHL's U.S. broadcasting partner.

  • Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell turns question about Capitol riot back to reporters for discussion

    Before describing his own feelings, Russell wanted to hear from reporters about theirs in an open discussion on the topic.

  • Who is biggest threat to Maple Leafs for North Division supremacy?

    The North Division features all the Canadian teams in one place, and while the Maple Leafs are the favourites, don't sleep on the rest of the division.

  • The Raptors seem to have found a solution to their biggest problem

    By removing Aron Baynes and Alex Len from the rotation, the Raptors appear to have landed on a lineup and are rediscovering the identity that made them so good last season.

  • NBA postpones Mavericks-Pelicans, Celtics-Bulls due to COVID-19 health and safety issues

    The NBA has now postponed three games in 24 hours due to COVID-19 issues.

  • Ohio State will have hands full with Alabama in national title game

    The Buckeyes showed out against Clemson, but the Crimson Tide offense is on another level.

  • Baker Mayfield says he met one of his linemen for the first time in the locker room before the game

    As if the Browns' week wasn't wild enough, Baker Mayfield didn't meet one of his lineman until they were both in the locker room on Sunday.

  • Why the North Division will feel like a throwback

    There might not be a Vezina or Selke winner from the North Division, but the elite talents from Canadian teams should have every opportunity to do what they do best in a division that caters to offensive stars.

  • Viral Bills fan shown crying on TV had visited grandfather's grave day before Buffalo's win

    Jay Poch said he was thinking about his family when he broke down and TV cameras found him.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Fantasy Basketball Stock Report: Whose value is up or down as we enter Week 4?

    Patient fantasy managers who drafted Kristaps Porzingis waiting for his return are about to be rewarded. Dalton Del Don reveals his hoops risers and fallers.

  • Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle to be used on 'limited basis' if he plays, per Nick Saban

    In four games in 2020, Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns.

  • British Open won't be held at Donald Trump's Turnberry course anytime soon

    Just like the PGA of America, The R&A is going to avoid Donald Trump's course for the British Open after last week's Capitol attack.

  • Jack Riley's hockey legacy lives on at West Point

    WEST POINT, N.Y. — It's been 35 years since the late Jack Riley retired as the hockey coach at Army, and his legacy continues. When the Black Knights defeated American International College on Sunday evening, it was the 1,000th victory for the Riley family at the helm of the Army hockey program. “Obviously, this is a special night,” said Army coach Brian Riley, Jack's youngest son. “We will never forget this one, and I am thinking about my dad and my brother after this win.” Jack Riley, who coached the United States to the hockey gold medal at the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics, is Army’s all-time winningest coach with a 542-343-20 record during a 36-year career at West Point. After starring in college at Dartmouth, Jack Riley was hired in 1950 by athletic director and football coach Earl “Red” Blaik. He retired in 1986 as the second-winningest college hockey coach in NCAA history and was replaced by son Rob, who added 257 victories over 18 seasons to the family total. Brian Riley succeeded his brother in 2004 and now has 201 victories after the 5-3 triumph over AIC. “It’s an honour to be a part of a moment like this for coach,” said senior goalie Trevin Kozlowski, who had a career-high 37 saves. “It is a pretty surreal thing to be a part of, and it is something we could all look back at and tell our families that we were here for this.” Jack Riley died in 2016 at age 95. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • More madness: Jared Veldheer could become first player to play for two different playoff teams

    The weird rules of this season led to a unique situation for one player.

  • Mad Bets: Why are coaches punting on 4th and short?

    Watching NFL coaches punt in the 4th quarter has been very frustrating. Minty Bets of Yahoo Sportsbook has to talk about it.

  • In blow to Wizards, Westbrook out a week with injured leg

    Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg, the latest blow to a team that entered Monday with a 2-8 record.The Wizards announced before Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns that Westbrook's left quadriceps was hurt because of “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.”The team said the 2016-17 MVP and nine-time All-NBA selection would be re-evaluated at the end of the week. Washington is scheduled to play five games through next Monday.“He got hit pretty bad in his quad in training camp,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said before Monday's game with Phoenix. “And the thing about him is, he's as tough as nails. He as tough a competitor I've ever been around as a player and as a coach, and it's bothered him. He pushed through it with the treatments and the padding, but he's never made an excuse, not even to me.”Westbrook, acquired shortly before the preseason in the trade that sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets, is averaging 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds through seven games with the Wizards, including four triple-doubles. He is shooting 37.8% so far.“He knows he can play better,” Brooks said. “He was starting to get better. Then, he hit it again, set him back a little bit."Brooks said Westbrook aggravated the injury on Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, and he's also been playing with a dislocated finger.The update on Westbrook came a day after the Wizards said centre Thomas Bryant has a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Bryant is likely to miss the rest of the season. He was one of only two players who started each of Washington’s first 10 games.He was injured in the first quarter of a 128-124 loss to the visiting Miami Heat on Saturday.That was Washington’s third consecutive defeat overall. Brooks’ team is 0-5 at home this season.Bradley Beal, who leads the NBA in scoring at 35.0 points per game, returned to the lineup Monday after missing Saturday's game because of COVID-19 protocols.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Report: Cowboys hiring former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

    The Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Quinn was the head coach of the Falcons for five-plus seasons before being fired amid an 0-5 start in 2020.

  • Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil won't play in national title game after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Ohio State will likely field a freshman kicker against Alabama on Monday.