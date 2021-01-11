Capitol riots - live: FBI ‘warns of armed uprising’ if Trump removed, as MAGA protest targets Twitter HQ

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (AP)

The FBI has warned that pro-Trump protests could be seen across the United States in the coming days, as Congress works to remove the US president before his term in office is due to end.

It comes as Democrats introduced an article of impeachment to the floor of the House of Representatives on Monday, as lawmakers prepare to vote on a resolution asking the vice president, Mike Pence, to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump from office.

With Republicans expected to resist the unanimous resolution, it is likely to return to the floor for a full vote on Tuesday, House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said. From that point, Mr Pence will have 24 hours to respond, and if not the House will move to impeach the president.

The work to remove Mr Trump comes as his supporters planned to protest outside Twitter’s HQ in San Francisco, furious at the firm for suspending the outgoing president’s account.

Twenty people have now been arrested and await trial for their roles in the assault on Congress, while a Capitol Police officer who was videoed bravely confronting rioters inside the halls of Congress has been named as Eugene Goodman.