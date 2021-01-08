Capitol riots: FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found near DNC and RNC headquarters
The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 (£37,000) information “leading to the location, arrest, and conviction” of anyone involving in placing explosive devices near Democratic and Republican party headquarters.
In an appeal issued on Thursday night, the agency released a photo of a suspect wearing a grey hoodie, black gloves and black trousers, pictured holding an object in his right hand.
The pipe bombs were found near to the headquarters of Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Wednesday afternoon, just before a mob of pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol.
The FBI said “multiple law enforcement agencies received reports” of the explosives at around 1pm on Wednesday, just as rioters began to break through barricades set up on Capitol grounds.
Capitol police told CBS News they were stretched thin when responding to the reports of the bombs, as they were struggling to contain the riots in which at least five people died.
A source from the federal law enforcement confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that the suspected pipe bombs were active and could have caused “great harm.”
As rioters laid siege to Capitol, causing lawmakers to barricade themselves into offices, bomb technicians used water cannons to break the explosives apart and disable their functionality.
The pro-Trump mob breached the US Capitol at around 2pm on Wednesday during the confirmation of electoral college votes, temporarily halting the process to confirm president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
The rioters breached the Capitol after attending a rally led by Donald Trump, who urged supporters to "walk down to the Capitol” and told them: “You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”
In the aftermath of the riots, the authorities arrested close to 70 people and implemented a 6pm curfew on Washington DC from Wednesday until Thursday morning.
Authorities are still looking for other rioters and have been searching airports and hotels in the area to find suspects.
Dozens of people have already been charged for their part in the insurrection, and the FBI said it had already received more than 4,000 tips through its website.
