Capitol riots: Donald Trump says impeachment push causing ‘anger’ but wants ‘no violence’
Donald Trump has said the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation but claimed he wants “no violence”.
House politicians are reconvening at the Capitol for the first time since the pro-Trump riot to vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the US president unable to serve.
Pence is not expected to take any such action and Democrats will move swiftly to impeach Trump.
If the vote in the House is carried, Trump will become the first president in US history to be impeached twice.
The president spoke as he left for Texas on Air Force One to survey the border wall with Mexico.
In his first remarks since the deadly riots which left five people dead including a Capitol police officer, Trump said impeachment is “a really terrible thing”, adding: “We want no violence. Never violence.
“On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.” He added: “I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger.”
In a separate chat with reporters shortly after he made those comments, Trump was asked what his role was in the violent riot.
“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” he said.
During his speech at the rally in Washington on January 6, Trump repeated his baseless claims of voter fraud during the election and urged supporters to march on Congress.
Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — in the resolution the House will begin debating on Wednesday, a week before Democrat Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated, on January 20.
The FBI has warned of armed protests in Washington and 50 states by Trump loyalists when Biden is sworn in. Up to 15,000 National Guard troops will be deployed for the event.
The Washington Monument was closed to the public and the inauguration ceremony on the west steps of the Capitol will be off limits to the public.
A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot and police shot dead a woman. Three others died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.
Yesterday, the entire Congressional Hispanic Caucus, all 34 members, unanimously agreed to support impeachment, calling for Trump’s immediate removal.
“It is clear that every moment Trump remains in office, America is at risk,” said a statement from the caucus, led by Representative Raul Ruiz. It said Trump “must be held accountable” for his actions.
Pence and Trump met late on Monday for the first time since the Capitol attack, and had a “good conversation” pledging to continue working for the remainder of their terms, said a senior administration official.
Pence has given no indication he would proceed with invoking the 25th Amendment and no Cabinet member has publicly called for Trump to be removed from office.
As security tightened, Biden said he was “not afraid” of taking the oath of office outside at the Capitol.
As for the rioters, Biden said: “It is critically important that there’ll be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatening the lives, defacing public property, caused great damage – that they be held accountable.”
Biden said he has had conversations with senators ahead of a possible impeachment trial, which some have worried would cloud the opening days of his administration.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer was exploring ways to immediately convene the Senate for the trial as soon as the House acts, though Republican leader Mitch McConnell would need to agree.
President-elect Biden suggested splitting the Senate’s time, perhaps “go a half day on dealing with impeachment, a half day on getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate, as well as moving on the package” for more Covid relief.
Democrats say they have the votes for impeachment. The bill from Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California, Raskin of Maryland and Jerrold Nadler of New York draws from Trump’s own false statements about his election defeat to Biden.
Judges across the country, including some nominated by Trump, have repeatedly dismissed cases challenging the election results, and former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump ally, has said there was no sign of widespread fraud.
Meanwhile, Twitter has announced it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory following last week’s US Capitol riot.
The social media company said that given the events last week in Washington DC, where a mob of pro-Trump loyalists tried to violently storm the Capitol building, it was taking action against online behaviour “that has the potential to lead to offline harm”.