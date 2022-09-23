Capitol rioter Doug Jensen, among first in the building, faces jury verdict

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of one of the first rioters who entered the Capitol building on Jan 6. 2021, Doug Jensen. The case has now been handed off to the jury who will soon begin deliberating and deliver a verdict.

The Des Moines resident's case was among the most high profile for individuals who stormed the Capitol last year in hopes of halting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

At times during the trial, Jensen kept a close eye on exhibits that were presented. In others, he looked down at his lap, wearing dark jeans and a salmon colored checkered shirt – attire that is in stark contrast to the QAnon T-shirt he wore when he was in the Capitol building.

The most serious charge against Jensen was obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum 20-year sentence, compared to maximum terms of five years for civil disorder or one year for entering restricted grounds or impeding a police officer. But defendants typically don’t receive maximum sentences under federal guidelines.

"Doug Jensen would not be stopped on Jan. 6 until he got what he came for: to stop the peaceful transfer of power," prosecutors said in their closing argument.

Jensen's prior record mostly involved minor offenses: a dismissed shoplifting charge in 1997, when he was 18, driving with a suspended license as a habitual traffic offender in 2001, and trespassing in 2006.

The most serious charge came in 2015 in Rochester, Minnesota, where Jensen was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault, domestic assault and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Trump supporters, led by Doug Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, confront U.S. Capitol police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Longer sentences so far from Jan. 6 crimes have tended to go to defendants who attacked police officers. The longest was 10 years given to a retired New York police officer and Marine veteran, Thomas Webster, who attacked and choked an officer.

Prosecutors have recommended seven years, two months for Iowan Kyle Young, who pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer. He is set to be sentenced Sept. 27.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 850 people in 48 states with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and arrests continue. Jensen's case was only the ninth to go to trial.

It was never a question whether Jensen was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"This is not a 'whodunnit' case," defense attorney Christopher Davis said in his opening remarks.

The prosecution's case leaned heavily on extensive video and photographs of Jensen parading through the Capitol, along with testimony from several members of law enforcement who clashed with him in the building.

"Jensen was the rioter who would not back down," prosecutors argued. "If it wasn't all recorded from at least 10 different angles, it'd be pretty hard to believe."

Central to the prosecution's argument was Capitol police Officer Eugene Goodman — who a reporter's viral video showed being pursued by Jensen up a Capitol stairway — and other officers who testified in the trail portrayed Jensen as "aggressive, "arrogant," and at one point, the "leader of the mob."

Jensen's pursuit of Goodman "was not a game of follow the leader; that was Officer Goodman in survival mode," prosecutors said.

The defense argued that despite Jensen’s confrontational demeanor, he did not wield weapons like many of the other protesters and did not act in concert with the other rioters in the building.

surveillance image from the U.S. Capitol shows a person whom prosecutors believe to be Iowan Doug Jensen scaling the outside of the building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C.

Goodman, who was hailed as a hero for steering protesters away from Senate chamber, where lawmakers were being evacuated, testified that “QAnon Shaman” Jake Angeli held a flag that appeared to be sharpened like a spear and that other protesters had bats and flags that they used to prod officers. Jensen did not, he conceded.

The defense also made a distinction between the Capitol rioters "dressed in costume" and those "dressed for battle," claiming Jensen was among the former.

Jensen's outfit that day — a beanie and the black shirt with a giant "Q" on it, in homage to the conspiracist movement QAnon — makes him easily identifiable in images from the riot.

He told FBI agents in an interview at Des Moines police headquarters a few days after the riot that he wore the shirt so Q, the anonymous purported government official who is the purported voice of the conspiracy theory, would get credit for the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

In closing arguments, the defense claimed that Jensen was afflicted by QAnon and the pandemic which led up to him entering the Capitol.

"I'm all about a revolution," he told them, according to a transcript.

