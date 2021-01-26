Capitol riot: Police chief apologises for pro-Trump riot

The riot on Capitol Hill
The acting chief of the US Capitol Police has apologised to Congress for not having done enough to prepare for the pro-Trump riot earlier this month.

"The department prepared in order to meet these challenges, but we did not do enough," said Yogananda Pittman, who took over when the ex-chief resigned.

Despite "strong potential for violence" the force did not adequately prepare for a "terrorist attack," she said.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the riot.

