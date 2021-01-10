Capitol riot live updates: More arrests made as report details open, online planning of Capitol riot

Authorities investigating last week's siege of the U.S. Capitol made more arrests this weekend amid revelations from a white supremacist monitoring group that the attack was openly planned online for weeks.

House Democrats could introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as Monday alleging "incitement of insurrection" for his role in encouraging a "wild" rally that morphed into a deadly riot. Some Republicans also have expressed support for Trump's removal from office.

Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intelligence Group, a non-governmental organization that tracks online activity of white supremacists and jihadist groups, says many Americans don’t understand how openly the riot was planned.

Katz tweeted late Saturday that the riot, which led to scores of arrests and five deaths, came after a month of "rampant strategizing and incitements ... to storm and occupy Congress and kidnap/arrest lawmakers."

Katz said protesters were urged to "consider bringing zip ties" and make citizens arrests. At least one man seen in photos and videos carrying zip-tie handcuffs amid the Capitol chaos was later arrested.

Trump promoted the protest for weeks in advance, promising on Dec. 19 that the rally "will be wild." Followers believed Trump could not promote an open revolt, but they inferred that was his meaning, Katz says.

"Trump’s words were fuel to the fire," Katz says. "Supporters interpreted this as their green light."

Katz added that her group publicized online planning activity dozens of times in the two weeks leading up to the riot, but that Capitol police still were unprepared for the onslaught.

The seeds were sown within days of Trump's election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's baseless claims that a "landslide" victory was stolen from him fueled "Stop the Steal" groups on social media platforms. The New York Times reports that one such group at one point was gaining 10 followers a second, reaching 320,000 followers before Facebook shut it down.

Not everyone arrested at the Capitol was parading around in buffalo horns or taking viral selfies from a seat of power. But that doesn't mean they are in the clear. Bradley Rukstales, CEO of Chicago-area tech company Cogensia, was arrested for unlawful entry. Rukstales quickly issued a statement saying he made a mistake, he was sorry and he condemns the violence. It did not save him. Hours later, he was put on leave, and days later he was unemployed. Cogensia said in a statement that Rukstales' "actions were inconsistent with the core values" of the company.

In Pennsylvania, the Allentown School District said many community members were upset with an image of an unnamed teacher at the Capitol. The teacher was temporarily relieved of his teaching duties pending an investigation, the district said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a passionate, seven-minute video posted on Twitter, compared the Capitol rampage to the "Night of Broken Glass" attack on Jews by Nazis in his native Austria in 1938. The actor and former Republican governor of California accused President Trump of inspiring a coup by "misleading people with lies." Schwarzenegger chastised unnamed members of his own party for being complicit. But he added that 'America will come back from these dark days and shine our light once again."

"Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever, Schwarzenegger said. "The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet."

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for those who lost their lives in the riot and those "shaken by the recent siege" at the Capitol. The pope spoke a day after urging an end to the violence, saying "this must be condemned, this movement."

"Nothing is earned with violence and so much is lost,' Francis said Sunday."I exhort the government authorities and the entire population to maintain a deep sense of responsibility, in order to calm souls, to promote national reconciliation and to protect the democratic values rooted in American society."

San Diego police declared an unlawful assembly Saturday after a pro-Trump protest and one involving counterprotesters devolved into violence that ensnared police officers who attempted to quell the disturbance.

"Officers were just struck with a glass bottle and eggs were being thrown," the police department tweeted, adding that officers were hit with pepper spray from the crowd. "A couple more rocks were just thrown at our officers."

The San Diego Union-Tribune said about 100 of each group were involved in an hours-long standoff with police and that officers fired what appeared to be pepper ball rounds at the crowd. A few hours after the protests began, the Trump supporters were allowed to march, the newspaper said.

A "patriot rally" that drew about 100 protesters outside the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Saturday drew condemnation from Gov. Andy Beshear. A photo advertising the event, posted in the "United Kentucky" Facebook group days before the riot Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, said Statehouse gathering would be "the biggest patriot rally the state of Kentucky has ever seen."

The protesters, many of them armed, showed up around noon to stand outside the Kentucky Capitol while both chambers of the General Assembly were in session. One armed protester who carried zip ties visibly attached to his backpack told a photographer he brought them “just in case.”

“Three days after domestic terrorists attacked our U.S. Capitol, there was a militia rally in Frankfort,” Beshear said on Twitter. “They brought zip ties. We will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied. America is counting on the real patriots. Those who condemn hate and terror when they see it.”

– Jonathan Bullington and Emma Austin, Louisville Courier Journal

Authorities arrested more U.S. Capitol rioters over the weekend, including one man who carried off the House speaker’s lectern and another photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office with his foot on her desk. Also arrested: Jake Angeli, a QAnon-supporter from Phoenix who briefly stood at the dais while wearing a fur hat topped with buffalo horns and wielding a spear.

Angeli told the FBI he came to D.C. “as part of a group effort, with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the president,” the statement of facts reads.

More graphic details and video of the insurrection is emerging. One officer appeared to be crushed in a doorway as rioters attempted to push their way through. Another was body-slammed from behind, tumbling over a railing into the crowd. Many of the images were taken by the rioters, most of whom wore no masks and made no effort to hide their identities.

Parler, a favorite social media app among ultra-conservative voices, was banned from the app stores of Apple and Google. Apple said the Parler "has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of ... threats to people’s safety."

Trump has been banned from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the social media company said, adding that there was a risk of future armed protests at the Capitol. Trump attempted to evade the ban by tweeting from other accounts, which have also been banned or had tweets deleted.

Contributing: Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY; Richard Ruelas and Craig Harris, Arizona Republic; The Associated Press

