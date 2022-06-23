Capitol riot hearing: Trump election challenge 'a murder-suicide pact'

Sam Cabral - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
Richard Engel, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue are sworn in Thursday before the 6 January committee
Richard Engel, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue are sworn in Thursday before the 6 January committee

US government lawyers threatened to quit en masse as then-President Donald Trump hounded them almost daily to help overturn his 2020 election defeat, a congressional inquiry has heard.

Justice department officials said they told Mr Trump there was zero evidence to his claims of mass voter fraud.

The attorneys also testified that the president's plan to reverse his loss in key states was "a murder-suicide pact".

The panel is investigating last year's US Capitol riot as an attempted coup.

The House of Representatives select committee is seeking to build a case that Mr Trump's efforts to stay in power in the lead-up to the violent raid by a horde of his supporters on Congress on 6 January 2021 amounted to illegal conduct.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has described the inquiry as a "kangaroo court" designed to distract Americans from the "disaster" of Democratic-led governance and spiralling inflation ahead of November's US mid-term elections.

With President Joe Biden's popularity at an all-time low, Mr Trump has been indicating he may run for president again in 2024.

Thursday's public hearing, the fifth so far, focused on a pressure campaign waged by Mr Trump against the Department of Justice - the federal agency that enforces US law and is supposed to be independent from the White House.

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Mr Trump had reached out to him "virtually every day" in the lead-up to the attack on the Capitol where lawmakers were assembled to certify Mr Biden's election win.

According to Mr Rosen, Mr Trump asked that the justice department simply issue a statement calling the election results into question, adding "leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen".

Mr Rosen said he refused. "We did not think they were appropriate based on the facts or the law," he told the committee.

Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue testified that he had knocked down Mr Trump's "arsenal of [voter fraud] allegations" one by one in a 90-minute conversation in December 2020.

Committee member Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, noted that Trump administration officials had at one point investigated a bogus claim that Italian satellites switched votes from Mr Trump to Mr Biden.

"This is one of the best examples of the lengths to which President Trump would go to stay in power, scouring the internet to support his conspiracy theories," he said.

The session also heard of an explosive Oval Office showdown on the night of 3 January 2021 between Mr Trump and three top justice department officials.

Mr Trump outlined a plan during the meeting to replace Mr Rosen with a loyalist named Jeffrey Clark, an environmental lawyer, who had no relevant experience to run the department, the committee heard.

On official letterhead, Mr Clark had drafted a memo advising lawmakers in states that Mr Trump narrowly lost on how to throw out their election results.

Pat Cipollone, then the White House counsel, had warned the letter would be "a murder-suicide pact", Mr Donoghue said.

He testified that he, Mr Rosen and another senior official, Steven Engel, warned the president there would be a mass exodus from the justice department if he installed Mr Clark. Mr Trump ultimately backed off the plan.

The committee said Mr Clark had refused to answer its questions, invoking his right not to self-incriminate. Thursday's hearing was held shortly after it was reported that the FBI had raided Mr Clark's home.

Two more open hearings will take place next month before the committee prepares a report on the Capitol attacks.

The panel cannot bring charges against the former president, but is expected to refer its findings to the justice department.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Supreme Court ruling expands US gun rights

    The major decision by the highest court is expected to allow more people to carry guns legally.

  • Avalanche a win away from dethroning 2-time champ Lightning

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche weren't all that interested in glancing back at the simmering controversy over the way Game 4 ended in overtime. Of way more importance was looking ahead to this: A chance to clinch the franchise's first Stanley Cup title since 2001. In front of their home fans, too, where ticket prices have soared to more than $1,300 for an upper-level seat. On Friday night in Game 5, Colorado has a chance to not only dethrone two-time defending champion Tampa

  • Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak narrowly misses eighth world championship medal

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Penny Oleksiak narrowly missed out on a third medal at the 2022 world aquatics championships with a fourth-place finish Thursday in the women's 100-metre freestyle. Oleksiak, from Toronto, was third at the turn, but finished .06 seconds off the podium in a time of 52.98 seconds. Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan finished first in 52.67 seconds to pick up her second gold medal in Budapest, and fourth overall. World-record holder Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden was second (52.80) and T

  • Here Are the Members of Congress Who Asked Trump for Pardons After January 6

    Trump White House staffers testified under oath that these folks made inquiries.

  • Want to adopt a dog from the Wake County Animal Center? Here’s how it works.

    The shelter is running out of space for dogs and asking the community to consider adoption. If you’re looking to adopt, this is what you can expect.

  • Bystander shoots and kills dog mauling 78-year-old woman in her garden, SC deputies say

    Authorities said the dog somehow escaped its harness.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • 'Out to dry': NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avs

    DENVER (AP) — This loss wasn't as easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to shrug off. What emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown. Outmuscled. Outhustled. Out-tussled. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the rest of the Lightning were thumped 7-0 by the Avalanche, losing their cool and their mojo along wit

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t