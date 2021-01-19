‘The Capitol riot was our Chernobyl’: James Comey on Trump, the ‘pee tape’ and Clinton’s emails

David Smith in Washington
·13 min read

As an investigator turned author, James Comey has developed a forensic eye for detail. The colour of the curtains in the Oval Office. The length of Donald Trump’s tie. Something about the US president that the camera often misses.

“Donald Trump conveys a menace, a meanness in private that is not evident in most public views of him,” says Comey, a former director of the FBI, from his home in McLean, Virginia, a suburb of Washington DC.

That menace came flooding out to engulf the US on 6 January when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in Washington. Five people, including a police officer, were killed in the mayhem. Comey, whose unorthodox interventions in the 2016 election are blamed by many liberals for putting Trump in the White House, watched in horror.

“I was sickened to watch an attack on the literal and symbolic heart of our democracy, and, as a law enforcement person, I was angered. I am mystified and angry that Capitol Hill wasn’t defended. It’s a hill! If you wanted to defend it, you could defend it, and for some reason it was not defended. I think that’s a 9/11-size failure and we’re going to need a 9/11-type commission to understand it so that we don’t repeat it.”

If he were still at work in the FBI’s brutalist building on Pennsylvania Avenue, Comey would be at the heart of the hunt for the domestic terrorists. He misses the job. Aged 60, a father of five and grandfather of one, he has spent the pandemic learning yoga, training to become a foster parent again and preparing for a teaching job at Columbia University in New York.

Comey has also written another memoir, Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency and Trust, a slender sequel to his 2018 bestseller, A Higher Loyalty. It includes anecdotes from his law enforcement career, tangling with the New York mafia and others, and quotations from William Shakespeare and Trump (who reported to Comey that “Putin told me: ‘We have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world’”). It acknowledges the flawed history of his beloved FBI while defending the nobility of its purpose; he calls for it to strip the name of the former director J Edgar Hoover from its headquarters and rename it in honour of the civil rights hero John Lewis.

Donald Trump and James Comey in the Oval Office two days after the president&#x002019;s inauguration
‘I bent in small ways that I convinced myself were tactical’ ... Donald Trump and Comey, then the FBI director, in the Oval Office two days after the president’s inauguration in January 2017. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock

But there is no escaping the 2016 election and the explosive investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, at her home in New York, while she was secretary of state. “I didn’t want to put it in the book and I ended up having to because my editors convinced me,” he says. “How do you talk about transparency and all these things without at least touching it?”

Driven by transparency, Comey broke protocol during the campaign by publicly opining that, although she would not be prosecuted, Clinton had been “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information. Then, just 11 days before the election, he notified Congress that the FBI was reviewing more Clinton emails.

Comey is sure the news would have leaked anyway. Clinton blames him for her shock defeat; he maintains that an FBI director’s decisions cannot be guided by their preference for president. “I’m sure that strikes people as stubborn and righteous and all kinds of stuff, but I don’t think so. Between bad and terrible, we chose bad in a way that we had to.” (The “terrible” option would have been to stay silent, which would have seemed like a cover-up, especially considering the justice department was already compromised as a result of an impromptu meeting between Bill Clinton and the attorney general.)

But, looking back, was he truthful and transparent to a fault? Did Trump’s baseless rants about bias in the FBI and the deep state prompt Comey to overcorrect in a way that he would not have done if Clinton’s opponent had been a conventional candidate such as Jeb Bush?

“Maybe. But I’m not sure what you do about that,” he says. “It is totally legitimate to think about what the American people will think about this decision or that decision.”

Last year, A Higher Loyalty was turned into a TV drama, The Comey Rule, with Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson cast supremely as Comey and Trump respectively. Among the most wrenching scenes were those in which Comey faced his wife, Patrice (Jennifer Ehle), before, during and after decisions that could tilt the election away from the woman who would be the first female president and towards a man who boasted about grabbing women by the genitals.

Hillary Clinton? I’m sorry for her pain. I remember reading that she said I shivved her

“She knew that I was in agony about the whole thing and I couldn’t talk to her about a lot of it,” he says. “I would tend to tell her things just before they went public so she would be prepared it was going to be on the news.

“Her strongest reaction was in October, first: ‘Why does it have to be you? You’re going to get slaughtered for this. Oh my God, I wish it weren’t you.’ Then, second: ‘It’s too close, it’s too close to the election.’ That was a worry both about me and that I might do something to help Donald Trump. She really wanted a woman to be elected president.”

The mood in the Comey household was “sombre” on the morning after Trump’s victory, but, after Comey explained his actions, his wife and daughters understood, he says. Liberal Twitter, however, has been less forgiving.

When he posted a photo last year showing him wearing a T-shirt that said “Elect more women”, the former Clinton spokesperson Nick Merrill tweeted: “A lot of us tried. You fucked it up. But the tee shirt definitely makes up for it.” Tom D’Angora, a producer, director and activist, added: “Every horrifying thing Trump has done to this world started with you Comey! YOU have blood on your hands.”

He has grown a thick skin. “I’ve learned to push that out. I can’t open that window, because you get overwhelmed with bile, so I don’t ever read comments on Twitter, but I have to open it enough in case there’s something thoughtful that shows me I missed something. What am I going to do? It doesn’t change my life. I’m not a public person and I don’t want to run for office. I’ve never been to a Washington DC party. It doesn’t affect me.”

Comey and Clinton have never met. If they did, what would he say? “I think I would tell her that I’m sorry for her pain. I remember reading that she said I shivved [stabbed] her. I’m sick of talking about it, but if she wanted to, I would try to have her understand why we made the decisions we made.”

James Comey at a Senate intelligence committee hearing in June 2017, shortly after he was fired
‘The “pee tape” stuff is more likely than it was when I was fired’ ... Comey at a Senate intelligence committee hearing in June 2017, shortly after he was fired. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP

In fact, Comey was overseeing not one but two investigations – the other was into mysterious contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia. This included a dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, that contained the salacious – and unverified – allegation that the Russian government has a video of Trump watching sex workers urinate on each other in a Moscow hotel room in 2013.

“It came to us in late September. We had information since the summer with which it was consistent and I didn’t know what to make of it, but, because it was from a source who had a track record with the FBI, our team dove into it to see if they could replicate it. I still don’t know. I actually think the Senate intelligence committee report, coupled with [former Trump lawyer] Michael Cohen’s account in his book, probably makes the ‘pee tape’ stuff more likely than it was when I was fired.”

Eventually, Comey had to inform Trump of the allegations, which was “nerve-racking” and “almost an out-of-body experience”. He went on to endure several excruciating months as FBI director, witnessing up close the 45th president’s corrosive disregard for institutions, the intelligence community and the rule of law. One night, Comey faced a test of his loyalty to Trump in the form of a private White House dinner of salad, shrimp scampi, chicken parmesan with pasta and vanilla ice-cream.

“So, I’m thinking, sitting at the table, I have to protect the FBI, I have to protect myself, I have to avoid a war with the president of the United States and I’ve got to remember every word he says, because he may commit a crime in my presence. You’re trying to do all four of those things and eat and he never stops talking, so it’s one of those sweat-through-your-suit moments – not that it’s warm in the room.

The Republican party needs to be burned down ... It’s just not a healthy political organisation

“There’s so many things going on in your head at the same time that it’s exhausting. The 90 minutes or so just flew by and then I’m out of there trying to remember what he said so I could write it down right away.”

Such encounters gave Comey – who was fired in May 2017 – cause to reflect on why so many collaborators, enablers and enforcers have bowed to Trump’s will and embraced his alternative reality, defending the indefensible and proclaiming that two plus two equals five if the president has decreed it so.

“He rarely stops talking in a way that not only is filled with constant lying, but draws those to whom he’s speaking into an involuntary circle of assent. He has this way of lying and saying: ‘Everybody agrees and of course we all agree,’ and a wave of lies hits you.

“But it’s more complicated than that, because the person speaking is in some sense an object of reverence in the American civic religion: he’s sitting in the Oval Office and he’s the president of the United States, so you want to believe him and respect him.

“I think it’s something about that combination that makes him uniquely able to bend people – and he has bent lot of people. It’s a really hard thing to resist. I bent in small ways that I convinced myself were tactical. I gave silence in response to a request for loyalty and I said: ‘I’ll be honest,’ and then when I got ‘honest loyalty’ I agreed to that to get out of that conversation.”

Rioters storm the US Capitol on 6 January, after being encouraged by Donald Trump to march on the building
‘The ugly radioactive violence and racism of America’ ... rioters storm the US Capitol on 6 January, after being encouraged by Trump to march on the building. Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Trump tends to attract people who lack a solid moral framework, Comey says. “They tell themselves stories like: ‘I’ve got to deal with this to protect the country; because I’m so important to the nation, I’ll make these compromises.’ And then he’s eaten your soul, it’s too late, and then you’re the attorney general of the United States marching across Lafayette Square thick with choking pepper smoke after protesters have been cleared so the man can hold the Bible up. That’s where you end up.”

The constant appeasement of Trump as he crossed every line and trashed every norm reaped its whirlwind on 6 January with the mob attack on the US Capitol.

Comey offers an arresting metaphor: the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the former Soviet Union. The US has always had a “radioactive stew” of violence, he suggests, but in recent decades it has been largely kept inside a containment building (the law) and tamed by control rods (cultural expectations, such as use of the N-word becoming taboo).

“What Donald Trump has done for the last five years is attack the building from the outside to weaken its foundation,” says Comey. “He’s withdrawn the control rods, and that’s a recipe for a nuclear disaster, a radioactive release. That’s what you saw on Capitol Hill, our own Chernobyl, when the ugly radioactive violence and racism of America explodes in public view.”

Comey was a Republican for most of his life, but now describes himself as an independent. He acknowledges that the party’s decay started well before Trump, with partisan bomb throwers such as Newt Gingrich and Sarah Palin. But Trump is the first president to have been impeached twice, this time for inciting an insurrection against the US government.

Let local prosecutors in New York pursue Trump for the fraudster he was before he took office

“The Republican party needs to be burned down or changed,” Comey says. “Something is shifting and I’m hoping it’s the fault breaking apart, a break between the Trumpists and those people who want to try and build a responsible conservative party, because everybody should know that we need one. Who would want to be part of an organisation that at its core is built on lies and racism and know-nothingism? It’s just not a healthy political organisation.”

The purge could be accelerated if Trump were to face criminal prosecution after he left office. Comey believes that a case at state level, pursuing allegations of bank and insurance fraud by Trump’s businesses in New York, would be a less divisive way to bring him to justice than a blockbuster trial in federal courts.

“At the end of the day, I still come down in the place that the best interests of the country would not be served by giving him that Donald Trump daily drama in our nation’s capital for three years as part of the United States versus Trump. That would give him the oxygen and the attention that he so craves and make it so much harder for a new president to heal the country both spiritually and physically, and to get some people out of the fog of lies that they’re trapped in.

“I just think, on balance, the country is better served by impeaching him, convicting him in the Senate and letting local prosecutors in New York pursue him for the fraudster he was before he took office. That mixture accommodates the important public interest of the rule of law being asserted, but doesn’t do it in a way that makes it impossible for a new president to move the country on.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Comey’s longtime nemesis will be exiting the White House in disgrace and defeat. It follows an election in which people voted in record numbers despite the pandemic, officials (including Republicans) ensured a fair count, courts (including Trump-appointed judges) threw out preposterous lawsuits and, hours after the mob’s failed putsch, Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

US democracy had a near-death experience, but survived. “I’m deeply optimistic,” Comey says. “America is a wonderful, complicated, screwed-up country, but it’s always getting better. It usually gets worse before it gets better, but the better succeeds, so we make progress. I am optimistic this will be the inflection point that we so desperately needed. I wish it weren’t so, but this, I think, is going to awaken Americans to the things that matter.”

Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency and Trust by James Comey is published by Macmillan (£20). To order a copy for £17.40, go to guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors frustrate Luka Doncic to earn blowout win over Mavericks

    The Toronto Raptors frustrate MVP candidate Luka Doncic as part of blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Maple Leafs ride dominant second period to down Jets

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's first training camp as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs lasted just 10 days and included exactly zero exhibition games. Asked to explain by far his team's best stretch of the abbreviated 2020-21 season, the answer was a simple. More. "More time together, more games, more meetings, more discussions," Keefe said. "We've definitely seen progress in a lot of areas." Some of those were certainly front and centre Monday. John Tavares and Mitch Marner scored in a dominant second period — one that saw Toronto outshoot Winnipeg 22-5 — as the Maple Leafs defeated the Jets 3-1. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto (3-1-0) in the first of 10 meetings between the North Division rivals before Marner added his second goal of the night into an empty net with 22.6 seconds left. "We were good at keeping them to the outside," Andersen said. "Then as they turn the puck over or after a shot, I thought we were good at breaking out and pushing it down to their end and making them defend and making them a little bit tired." Kyle Connor replied for Winnipeg (1-1-0), which got 35 stops from Connor Hellebuyck — the only reason the game was close — inside an empty Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 protocols. The Jets were minus sniper Patrik Laine, who sat out with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. But that did little to explain their miserable middle frame. "You get slow against anybody in this league, you're going to have a problem," Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice said. "Slow leads to bigger gaps and they certainly exploited those." Following an even first that saw both teams force good saves from Hellebuyck and Andersen, the ice tilted heavily in the second. The Leafs got the game's first goal at 5:28 at the tail end of a power play when Hellebuyck kicked Jake Muzzin's point shot out to William Nylander, who quickly fed Tavares in the slot to bury his third goal and sixth point of the season. Toronto, which dressed 11 forwards and seven defencemen, led 13-0 on the shot clock after that goal, and 19-1 midway through the period with the Jets appearing to be asleep at the switch. Winnipeg looked to get some momentum on a man advantage later in the period, but Hellebuyck was forced to stop two short-handed Ilya Mikheyev chances. The Leafs were finally rewarded a second time with 1:21 left when Auston Matthews carried the puck into the offensive zone before finding Justin Holl. His one-timer hit the post behind Hellebucyk, and Marner was there to poke home his second of the year. Toronto appeared primed to take a feel-good 2-0 lead into the intermission, but got running around in the defensive zone, with Connor providing Winnipeg some life by snapping his second past Andersen with under a minute remaining. The Leafs finished the period with an eye-popping 36-11 edge in shot attempts, but only led by the slimmest of margins on the scoreboard. "You don't like it when it's happening," Keefe said. "Now you're through the game and you get the win, you look back through it. We're trying to get better here as a team. It's moments like that, that are going to allow us to reflect and talk about it as a team and see where we can better. "We'll take our lessons." Winnipeg got an early third-period power play, but Andersen was there at every turn — including a great stop on Mark Scheifele that would have had the fans chanting "Freddie! Freddie!" in a normal season. Andersen didn't dress for Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Senators in Ottawa, instead putting in a day of work followed by a night of rest in the wake of two shaky starts to open the schedule. "Freddie's one of the best in the league," Tavares said. "We've got so much faith in him. We were a much more connected, solid team over the last couple games. "We've got many areas to clean up, but we know the big saves he's going to make. We only want to make it easier and better for him." The Jets continued to push and got a power play with 5:15 left in regulation when Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly cleared the puck over the glass for a delay-of-game infraction, but Andersen and the penalty killers did the job before Marner bagged the empty netter. "We've got to be ready to play tight-knit games," Marner said. "We've got to make sure we keep doing the right things, playing the right way." The Leafs rebounded from Friday's disappointing 5-3 loss to the Senators in Ottawa with that triumph Saturday, while Winnipeg opened its season with Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory at home against the Calgary Flames. Next up for the Jets are three straight games against Ottawa — Tuesday and Thursday in the nation's capital before the teams travel to Winnipeg for a Saturday tilt — as part of a gruelling stretch of six contests in nine nights that began Monday. The Leafs host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and Friday before embarking on a four-game road trip through Alberta beginning Sunday. "We leave the (Monday night) feeling good about the effort," Keefe said. "At the same time, I'm fairly confident we're going to have a number of things to discuss where we can continue to get better. "That's very positive. We're not where we can be." Notes: Toronto announced before the game rookie winger Nick Robertson will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury, which forced the team to put both third-string goalie Aaron Dell and veteran forward Jason Spezza on waivers for salary cap purposes. Dell was claimed by the New Jersey Devils, while Spezza made it through and dressed against Winnipeg. ... Mikko Lehtonen, who led all KHL defencemen in scoring last season, made his NHL debut for Toronto... Winnipeg blue-liner Logan Stanley made his NHL debut with Dylan DeMelo (personal) and Tucker Poolman (COVID-19 list) sidelined. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Mets GM Jared Porter repeatedly harassed female reporter with lewd photos

    Mets GM Jared Porter allegedly sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.

  • Canadiens defeat Oilers to sweep 2-game series

    Shea Weber's goal held up as the game-winner as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Monday night.

  • Best friends Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski drop the gloves in heated fight

    Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski are best friends, but that didn't matter when they dropped the gloves Monday night.

  • Kyrie Irving bought a house for George Floyd's family, Stephen Jackson says

    Stephen Jackson pledged to take care of Floyd's daughter and has help from others.

  • Report: Wizards 'hopeful' to resume practice Wednesday after massive COVID-19 outbreak

    Seven Wizards players have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

  • Bills fans reportedly raise $360K — and counting — for Lamar Jackson's favorite charity

    Some significant good came out of Lamar Jackson's otherwise disappointing trip to Buffalo on Saturday.

  • Bill Russell cites Martin Luther King Jr. in call for Congressional action against Donald Trump: 'Good vs. evil'

    On MLK Day, Bill Russell urged his followers to call on Congress to hold Donald Trump accountable after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Maple Leafs avoid disaster scenario with Jason Spezza clearing waivers

    The Maple Leafs avoided a brilliant career ended on a paper transaction Monday with Jason Spezza clearing waivers.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Goalie confidence ratings

    Some big names have gotten off to sluggish starts in fantasy hockey. Here's how we feel about all 31 starting goalies based on what we've seen so far.

  • Why is Vegas playing with five defencemen?

    How is it possible that a fourth-year franchise like the Vegas Golden Knights are cap-strapped to the point that they can't field a normal lineup? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss.

  • Stickless Stephenson gets winner, Vegas beats Coyotes 4-2

    LAS VEGAS — A stickless Chandler Stephenson was credited with the game-winning goal, Robin Lehner made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Monday night. Not too long after the first of Reilly Smith’s two goals tied it early in the third period, Vegas defenceman Zach Whitecloud gathered a loose puck from a faceoff in Arizona’s zone and fired a shot off Stephenson’s back to give Vegas its first lead of the game. Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, his third goal in three games. Vegas has won two straight after trailing to start the third period. The Golden Knights own a 7-0 goal-differential in the final period and improved to 3-0-0 overall. Tyler Pitlick and Nick Schmaltz scored Arizona. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots. Arizona looked like the better team from the outset, controlling the pace with more intensity than the Golden Knights, who struggled with sloppiness throughout the first period. Pitlick took advantage of Vegas’ miscues when he intercepted Mark Stone's pass in Arizona’s zone, skated the length of the ice and beat Lehner with a wrist shot that went off the crossbar and in to put the Coyotes on the board with a short-handed goal. It was Pitlick’s first goal and point as a member of the Coyotes after spending last season with Philadelphia. Vegas had two of its better chances in the second period, both during a penalty kill. William Karlsson hit the left corner of the post on a breakaway, and Tomas Nosek failed to find the five-hole during a 2-on-0 break, as Kuemper came up big again. Schmaltz rewarded his netminder by giving him a 2-0 lead when his shot from the right circle appeared to carom off Vegas defenceman Alec Martinez and past Lehner. Derick Brassard assist on the goal was 300th of his career. Pacioretty got Vegas on the board with a nifty shot from behind the goal line, where he chipped his own rebound off the back of Kuemper’s shoulder with Vegas’ first shot on goal after an 11:28 drought to cut Arizona’s lead in half. Smith, who scored a career-high 27 goals last season, backhanded his first of the season after linemate William Karlsson dished a beautiful no-look backward pass between his legs from behind the net four minutes into the third period. Smith’s empty-net goal with 12 seconds left iced the game. UP NEXT The Coyotes and Golden Knights meet again Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena as part of a four-game, home-and-home series, with the final two taking place Friday and Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • UFC pioneer Paul Varelans dies of COVID-19 at 51

    Varelans competed in UFC 6, 7 and 8.

  • Will the Eastern Conference ever run through Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks?

    The Eastern Conference runs through Kevin Durant now.

  • Tennessee Titanic sinks: Jeremy Pruitt out on Rocky Top 

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde thank former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt for the three years of podcast fodder he has delivered before diving into the grossly mismanaged situation in Knoxville.  Can Tennessee thread the needle of NCAA sanctions and hire a competent coach?  Dan also has a very important update on his lost bank account as well as a 2020 version of Catch Me If You Can. 

  • MLB honors MLK Day | FastCast

    MLB pays tribute to MLK Day, plus the Padres acquire Joe Musgrove from the Pirates on this edition of FastCast

  • Nationals ink Lester | FastCast

    Jon Lester reportedly signs a deal with the Nationals, plus the Padres acquire Joe Musgrove from the Pirates on this edition of FastCast