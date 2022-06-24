Capitol Police in Riot Gear Staged Outside Court: Protest Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Capitol Grounds as the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision. The crowd grew quickly to more than 1,000 after the ruling, and included anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists who were shouting and holding signs.

Roe v. Wade protected the constitutional right to abortion. Overturning the landmark ruling leaves it to individual states to decide whether abortions are allowed, and in what circumstances. The May 2 lead of a draft opinion to strike down Roe sparked nationwide protests from abortion supporters.

The Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research group, said 26 states are “certain or likely” to ban or limit abortion in the absence of Roe, while 16 states have laws that protect the right to abortion.

Capitol Police in Riot Gear (11:45 p.m.)

The crowd continues to grow outside the Supreme Court, largely on the pro-choice side. About two dozen Capitol Police wearing riot gear just showed up.

A major police presence built by noon in Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, by the Court and the Capitol complex. Multiple streets were closed off with barricades, and Metropolitan Police Department squad cars and SUVs were parked on streets.

-- Laura Davison and Kriston Capps

Ocasio-Cortez Appears Outside Court (11:30 a.m.)

Progressive US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is drawing attention outside of the Supreme Court building. Pro-choice protesters were happy with her arrival, but anti-abortion protesters are yelling at her: “Why do you want babies to die?”

--Laura Davison

ACLU Says Find Nearby Rally (11:15 p.m.)

The American Civil Liberties Union urged demonstrators on Twitter to find a nearby rally.

‘Absolutely Monumental’ Decision (11 a.m.)

The crowd had grown from hundreds to more than a thousand by 11 a.m. in Washington. The anti-abortion groups have clustered to the right side of the court, with the pro-abortion groups on the left. The anti-abortion groups have been praying into megaphones, as well as playing music.

“Today is just absolutely monumental, especially for the pro-life movement that is diverse, progressives like myself, atheists like myself, members of the LGBTQ community, this is huge for us,” said Kristin Turner, executive director of Pro-Life San Francisco and Communications Director for the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. “It shows people it doesn’t matter your religious views, your ideological background, your race, your gender, anything, you absolutely can and should be in support of protecting unborn human beings who are just like us in every considerable way.”

-- Laura Davison

D.C. Crowd Outside Court Grows: (10:45 a.m.)

Even before the decision was announced, police officers with bikes and motorcycles created a barrier in front of the Supreme Court building which had previously been fenced off.

Demonstrators opposing abortion rights who were gathered outside announced the result and then erupted in cheers. Solemn protesters supporting abortion rights held signs and used megaphones to criticize the decision after its release.

The crowd of several hundred people remained peaceful after the announcement.

-- Madison Alder and Maia Spoto

