Capitol Police Officers Could Be the Key to Nailing Trump

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

It might take a little while longer, but, according to Daily Beast investigations reporter Jose Pagliery, on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast, we may be moving closer to former President Trump being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 riots.

“It's worth stopping to remember that we had a president who tried to conduct a bloodless coup, that even though we keep getting reminded of that, even though the Jan. 6 Committee hearings and the occasional lawsuit that mentions it, we still haven't seen the Department of Justice come down on the people who took part in that. We're all holding our breath and we might not have to hold our breath much longer,” he tells TNA co-host Danielle Moodie.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“I mean, I’ve got some reporting that looks into the grand jury investigation in Washington, D.C., now that’s underway and at some point soon, maybe in the next month or two, it could take some sort of action.”

But there are two other suits that could completely checkmate Trump, adds Pagliery, and one of them is a civil suit filed against him by the Capitol police officers present on Jan. 6.

“Our [Daily Beast] story is about how, not only does this obviously score a win for these police officers who were injured by these MAGA crazies, but also in the DOJ’s own investigation, this means that the DOJ has essentially knocked down whatever defense Trump will have if and when—and I think it’s when—they criminally charge him for incitement of a riot,” he adds.

The Time Jimmy Carter Played White Supremacists for Fools

Plus, Pagliery shares what he thinks will come out of the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault case against Trump.

Then, The Bulwark’s Tim Miller tells co-host Andy Levy what it was like to attend CPAC, in person, and what he thought was the most “chilling” part of Trump’s “deranged” CPAC speech during the event.

He also theorizes the likely reason Ron DeSantis avoided Trump and CPAC.

Story continues

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.