Capitol pipe bomb suspect may have operated from park; FBI appeals for help

The FBI issued a fresh appeal for help to identify the suspect who planted two live pipe bombs near the Capitol the night before the Jan. 6 riots, indicating that the hooded figure captured by area surveillance cameras may have been operating from a local park.

The nine-month search for the bomb suspect, who placed devices at both the Democratic and Republican Party headquarters, remains perhaps the most enduring mystery related to the deadly siege.

The explosives, ultimately discovered on the day of the attacks and disarmed by authorities, were placed between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. the night before, officials have said.

In the latest appeal, officials released a new video of the man, showing him taking a seat on a park bench while carrying a backpack and appearing to check a mobile phone.

The FBI released these images as part of an investigation into who placed pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Jan. 6. 2021, Capitol riots.

A second video shows the suspect's route through the neighborhood, interspersed with video images, some of them previously released the public. Those images show the suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a face mask and distinctive Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray.

The FBI has not identified the suspect as male or female.

"Based upon the suspect’s route of travel ... and the manner in which the suspect carries the backpack after placing the pipe bomb at the DNC, the FBI believes the suspect had a location in the vicinity of Folger Park from which the person was operating," the FBI said in a statement. "Reviews of the suspect’s behavior in video footage and interviews with residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood have led the FBI to believe the suspect is not from the area."

The FBI, having narrowed its focus to the local park, is asking the public to view the video and accompanying virtual map in an attempt to gather additional leads.

“The FBI is extremely grateful to the American people who have already provided us with vital assistance in this case,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, chief of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, adding that investigators have conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 videos, and evaluated more than 300 tips related to the inquiry.

"Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant,"

Any one with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or online at tips.fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol pipe bomb suspect remains a mystery; FBI asks for public tips