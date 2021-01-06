Capitol offices evacuated as pro-Trump rioters clash with police on steps and seize inauguration stands
Pro-Trump Protests over Electoral College Vote CertificationWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Supporters of Donald Trump clashed with police on the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC as a joint session of Congress moved to certify electoral college results.
The House and Senate were recessed and law enforcement attempted to hold back those who forced entry into the building and made it to outside both of the legislative chambers.
Neighbouring congressional office buildings were put under evacuation orders as confrontations become increasingly violent with tear gas being deployed and punches being thrown outside the complex.
Earlier attempts to enter the building were thwarted by the police, but the rioters approached from both the east and west sides and smashed their way inside.
The angry crowds breached four layers of security fencing to reach the Capitol. Footage shows them attempting to smash through glass on doors.
Back outside other rioters took over stands set up for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on 20 January.
Mr Trump encourages tens of thousands of supporters who had turned up to hear him speak this morning to march to the Capitol this afternoon.
It appeared as if the president would join his fans in marching to the legislature, but instead he returned to the White House in his motorcade.
Since the violence began the president has tweeted for people to stay peaceful and support Capitol Police and law enforcement.
Representative Adam Kinzinger told Fox News: “The president’s tweets have been insane … this is nothing short of an attempt to take over the government.”
Lawmakers have tweeted that they are either sheltering in place or have been forced to vacate their offices due to the clashes. Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina wrote: “This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today."
Staff in the Senate Press gallery informed reporters sitting at their desks that if protestors storm the Capitol building they will be ushered into the Senate chamber and the door will be locked.
An audio recording was played inside the building ordering people to stay away from doors and windows.
Further instructions include to remain in offices or seek shelter, silence electronics, and remain quiet.
Occupants of the Madison and Cannon buildings were ordered to evacuate with those inside the latter told to take visitors, escape hoods, and Go Kits and report to the south tunnel connecting to the Longworth building.
Metro Police arrived outside and geared up with helmets and gas masks before heading into the Capitol complex just before 3pm.
Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 6pm and the National Guard will be arriving at the Capitol to control the situation, DC government confirms.
