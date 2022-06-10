Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards described to lawmakers Thursday night what she could only describe as the “war scene” that she and other officers faced when rioters began viciously attacking them on Jan. 6, 2021.

“It was something like I’ve seen in movies. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Edwards said.

“There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. I was slipping in people’s blood.”

“It was carnage," she said. "It was chaos.”

The raw and at times explicit testimony from Edwards played out in the first public hearing on the findings of the House committee investigating the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Her recollections of the day amounted to the latest moment in the spotlight for the police officers who fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol, quickly overrunning the overwhelmed police force. More than 100 police officers were injured, many beaten, bloodied and bruised.

Over her shoulder as Edwards testified sat fellow Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, all of whom testified about the violence they endured at a hearing of the panel last summer. There were moments in her testimony that brought Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the force, to tears.

Edwards’ testimony was accompanied by a barrage of never-before-seen footage, testimony and evidence the committee has gathered in the past 11 months to document how then-President Donald Trump’s words and actions led to the assault on the Capitol. Officers are seen in the footage being pummeled with flagpoles, trashcans and bike racks.

“My literal blood, sweat tears were shed in defending the building I spent countless holidays and weekends working in,” Edwards said.

Edwards said she has worked on hundreds of civil disturbances but it quickly became apparent that this one was different. She asked her supervisor for backup.

“I think we’re going to need a few more people down here,” she recalled saying, calling it “the understatement of the century,” as officers were quickly outnumbered by the hundreds of rioters.

She said she suffered a concussion after rioters forced a bike rack over the top of her head, pushing her backward. “I blacked out,” she said, adding that she experienced fainting spells for months after the insurrection.

But the moment Edwards recalled most vividly was the moment when she saw fellow officer Brian Sicknick turn “ghostly pale.”

Sicknick, who was injured while confronting rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes the day after the attack. Members of his family sat alongside officers Dunn and Gonell as Edwards described his injuries.

Before she could go to help Sicknick, Edwards said, she was pepper-sprayed by the mob.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think as a police officer, as a law enforcement officer that I would find myself in the middle of a battle,” Edwards said. “I am not combat-trained. That day it was just hours of hand-to-hand combat.”

Committee vice chair Liz Cheney thanked Edwards and the other officers and their families for being there and assisting in their investigation. The Wyoming Republican noted the sacrifice the officers made that day with the limited resources and equipment they had been given.

“As part of our investigation, we will present information about what the White House and other intelligence agencies knew, and why the Capitol was not better prepared,” Cheney said.

But Cheney pushed back on Republicans who have challenged the Jan. 6 panel to focus more intently on security failures.

“We will not lose sight of the fact that the Capitol Police did not cause the crowd to attack," she said. "And we will not blame the violence that day, violence provoked by Donald Trump, on the officers who bravely defended all of you.”

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege.

Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jan. 6 committee says probe shows Trump led and directed effort to overturn 2020 election: hearing recap

    The House Jan. 6 panel shared evidence on the Capitol insurrection, such as Donald Trump's role in the attack and video from Ivanka Trump and others.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer describes facing mob to Jan. 6 panel

    A police officer who suffered a brain injury at the hands of rioters during last year's U.S. Capitol attack described the scenes of violence and chaos - including fellow officers bloodied and on the ground - in testimony on Thursday before the congressional panel investigating the assault. U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards was one of two witnesses appearing in person during the first hearing of the House of Representatives select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault. The committee showed a video clip of Edwards getting injured while she was trying to hold back the mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters with two of the metal bike racks police were using as barricades.

  • Man serving life sentence is wrongfully released from Sacramento jail, found in Stockton

    A man serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was wrongfully released from the Sacramento County Main Jail Wednesday night before being rearrested the next day in Stockton, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the office was investigating an apparent “human error” that led to Shaquille Lash, 28, being released despite his violent criminal history.

  • Tucker Carlson calls January 6 committee ‘deranged’ as public hearings begin

    Carlson has repeatedly played down the attack on the US Capitol

  • I tried 3 store-bought rotisserie chickens, and Costco's famous bird couldn't compare to the best one

    I tasted and compared birds from Costco, Whole Foods, and Safeway and thought the moderately priced one was the best.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Canada's Mitton 3rd in women's shot put at Continental Tour meet in the Netherlands

    Canadian record holder Sarah Mitton continued a string of strong shot put performances on Monday at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. Mitton threw a best of 19.24 metres in six attempts to place third of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. American Chase Ealey, who ranks fourth in the world, was victorious in a personal-best 19.98, raising her season world-leading mark from 19.76 last month. World No. 1 Auriol Dongmo of Portugal was tied with Mitton through

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-2 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Avalanche have unlocked new level of postseason resolve

    Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match on Sunday against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for B.C. Place in Vancouver, was cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. Hundreds of disappointed fans dressed in red and white uniforms lingered outside the stadium after the news broke. The Canadian players issued a statement Sunday afternoon sayi

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.