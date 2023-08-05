Capitol Officer Harry Dunn: Trump Should Have Been Arrested 'On Jan. 7'

A U.S. Capitol Police officer who helped fight back a rioting mob of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, said the then-president should have been arrested the very next day.

“They should have arrested him on Jan. 7, but I’m not the one doing the investigation,” Harry Dunn said in an interview with CBS News on Thursday. “Every day that goes by, the more that is at stake.”

Dunn’s comments came just days after Trump was slapped with his third, and perhaps most damning, indictment. Trump faces four felony charges in the case — including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy against rights — tied to efforts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“True accountability and true justice comes in the form of a guilty verdict,” Dunn added in his CBS News interview. “So I didn’t expect much here, but this is a necessary step to getting to that ultimate destination that I’ve been pounding the pavement for.”

The day of the Capitol attack, Dunn fought off members of the extremist Oath Keepers militia group, who had breached the building and sought to gain entry to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Dunn testified about the ordeal at an Oath Keepers trial in October.

“I’m not letting you come this way,” Dunn had told the rioters, according to his testimony. “We have dozens of officers down. They’re taking us out on stretchers. Y’all are fucking us up.”