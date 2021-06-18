Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman throws out ceremonial first pitch at Nationals game

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, lauded as a hero for protecting lawmakers in the Jan. 6 insurrection, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals' home game Friday evening.

Goodman threw out the pitch before the Nationals' game against the New York Mets.

Wearing a Nats jersey with the No. 21 and "Goodman" on the back, he threw the pitch on one hop to Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber. He was full of smiles despite throwing his hands in the air after coming up a few inches short of the plate.

Humbled and honored to have American hero Officer Eugene Goodman throw out tonight's first pitch.@CapitolPolice // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/5YxjYGCEJT — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 18, 2021

Capitol Police announced his pitch on Twitter and praised him for his valor in the Capitol riot where he diverted rioters away from the Senate chamber as lawmakers had gathered to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

PHOTO: U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman throws out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

"On January 6, he led a violent mob away from our elected leaders. Officer Goodman's act of valor was just one of many our officers displayed. Good luck Eugene! We know you'll nail it," Capitol Police said on Twitter.

Footage of Goodman's quick thinking surfaced on social media and awarded him widespread praise. One video released during the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump showed him leading Utah Sen. Mitt Romney away from rioters.

MORE: Mitt Romney thanks Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman for leading him away from rioters

In February, the Senate voted unanimously to award Goodman, a U.S. Army veteran and native of D.C., the Congressional Gold Medal -- one of the nation's highest civilian honors.

Story continues

PHOTO: U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman catches the ball from Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber after throwing out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

"In the face of lawlessness, the officers of the U.S. Capitol lived out the fullest sense of their oaths," Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said at the time. "If not for the quick thinking and bravery of Officer Eugene Goodman in particular, people in this chamber may not have escaped that day unharmed."

MORE: Officer who fended off Capitol mob escorts Kamala Harris to inauguration

For President Joe Biden's inauguration, Goodman was made an honorary deputy sergeant at arms when he escorted Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, into the ceremony on Jan. 20.

The Army veteran and D.C. native was also quietly awarded the Distinguished Public Service Award by both the secretary and chief of staff of the Army for his valor.

Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman throws out ceremonial first pitch at Nationals game originally appeared on abcnews.go.com