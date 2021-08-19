Capitol news - live: ‘Bomb threat’ suspect livestreams demand to speak to Biden, claims to have propane tank

(AFP via Getty Images)

US Capitol police in Washington DC are investigating reports of a threat near the Library of Congress. Police are investigating a possible explosive device in a truck near the US government building.

US Capitol Police said on Twitter: “The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information.”

The Capitol police described it as an “active bomb threat investigation”.

Nearby Capitol office buildings have been evacuated. Both the House and the Senate are on recess, meaning most lawmakers are in their home states, but staffers and Library of Congress employees were working near the scene, prompting the evacuations. Police are also going door to door to alert residents in the area.

Police sent negotiators to speak to a man in the truck to determine if he was holding a detonator and officers were also working to ascertain if the explosive device was operable.

An eyewitness says she saw a man in a black pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress shouting that he had “a bomb” while tossing dollar bills out of the window.

Sydney Bobb, 22, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said she was on her way to a race in politics class near the Library of Congress at about 9.25am when she noticed a man in a black pickup truck shouting that he had a bomb.

“I was walking on that block because that’s where I go to class. He was shouting that he had a bomb. And then he threw money out the side of the truck,” Ms Bobb told The Independent by phone as she was being evacuated from her class.