Capitol Letters: Trans rights advocates push back on school bathroom bill

By Ryan Suppe, State Politics Reporter; and Hayat Norimine, Accountability Editor

Eve Devitt has protested anti-transgender policies from Idaho Republicans for the last three years, the same period she’s used medication to aid her gender transition.

Standing on the Capitol steps Friday in Boise, the 17-year-old denounced one of the latest proposals, which may push her out of the state.

“I love Boise and have lived here my whole life,” Devitt said, as hundreds rallied to protest a pair of new bills targeting transgender health care and bathroom access. The Access Coalition Taskforce, a group of Idaho nonprofits advocating for transgender rights, hosted the event. “I’ve always seen Boise as a safe space, a safe haven away from the bigotry and hate of outer Idaho. But legislation like this is trying to take away that safety net.”

A bill that would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is moving through the Legislature. Devitt earlier this month told a legislative committee that taking estrogen for the last three years has improved her mental health, and hormone therapy helped save her life. She’s now seeking consultation about transition-related surgery.

The legislation, from Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, would make it a felony for Idaho doctors to provide puberty blockers, hormone therapies and transition-related surgeries to minors.

A new House joint memorial, introduced Friday, would ask Congress to limit federal courts’ jurisdiction when it comes to considering cases that involve states’ authority on abortion laws.

Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, introduced a new version of a bill that would ban restraint and seclusion as a form of discipline in schools. The new bill defines corporal punishment and states that corporal punishment can’t be used in schools.

9 a.m. House Education. The committee will consider several new pieces of legislation that deal with “campus free speech,” public library materials and the definition of abstinence.

9 a.m. House State Affairs. Lawmakers will hold public hearings on bills against ESG standards, which measure environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance as a way to assess financial risk in businesses.

9 a.m. House Revenue and Taxation. Bills on urban renewal and property valuations are on the docket.

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary and Rules. The public can testify on a few bills, including House Bill 66, which would make it a misdemeanor to falsely report child abuse. Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, is scheduled to present on a new bill related to COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Find the full list of committee meetings and agendas for the House here, and for the Senate here.

Keep track of high-profile bills as they go through the legislative process. You can find yesterday’s updates here.

