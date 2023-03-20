Capitol Letters: Student IDs, voter affidavits, absentee ballots and collections

By Hayat Norimine, Accountability Editor; and reporters Ian Max Stevenson and Mia Maldonado

Two lawsuits on Friday were filed against a bill to ban the use of student IDs to vote, just two days after Gov. Brad Little signed it into law.

In a complaint filed in federal court, March for Our Lives Idaho, a gun safety advocacy group, alleged the new law discriminates against young people. Babe Vote, an organization that helps register young people to vote, filed a separate lawsuit in Ada County’s 4th District.

The same day, Idaho lawmakers moved forward with other election-related bills. One places more restrictions on the documents allowed to register to vote, while also providing voters who don’t drive a way to receive a free four-year voter ID. Another would remove the ability to use an affidavit, swearing a voter’s identity, if someone forgets a form of ID needed to vote.

Boise’s drag community speaks out against bill

Coco Freeo began performing drag three years ago at the Balcony Club in downtown Boise. Since then, she has performed at the Boise Pride Festival, Treefort Music Fest, drag story times, drag brunches and, most recently, drag bingos.

But a bill making its way through the Legislature would no longer allow drag shows on public property. The legislation would restrict minors from attending a show involving “sexual conduct” or a show that is offensive to “an average person applying contemporary community standards within the adult community as a whole.”

According to the bill, an individual or family claiming a violation of the proposed law could receive $10,000 in “statutory damages.”

Freeo said the possibility of not being able to perform in public spaces would take away from the local LGBTQ community’s ability to feel accepted.

“It really breaks my heart,” she said. “This is something that brings joy, this is something that brings happiness to other people.”

Idaho hospital stops delivering babies

Bonner General Health in North Idaho, the only hospital in Sandpoint, said it will no longer deliver babies or provide postnatal care, in part citing “Idaho’s legal and political climate.”

“Highly respected, talented physicians are leaving,” the hospital said in a news release Friday, and “the Idaho Legislature continues to introduce and pass bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care.”

What to expect today

8 a.m. Joint Finance-Appropriations. The committee will reconsider the attorney general’s appropriation for the next fiscal year.

8 a.m. House Education. The public can testify on House Bill 339, which would create an advisory question on the 2024 general election ballot about using public funding for private schools.

8 a.m. House State Affairs. Lawmakers will consider more draft legislation involving abortion and voter ID documents.

8 a.m. Senate State Affairs. There’s a public hearing on several bills, including one to allow a “defensive display” of firearms in public in certain cases.

8:30 House Revenue and Taxation. Draft legislation, from Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, on a school choice tax credit is on the agenda.

1:30 House Local Government. The public can testify on a bill involving development impact fees.

2 p.m. Senate Health and Welfare. The public can testify on a bill to close “loopholes” to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and limit the state’s ability to waive work requirements.

Find the full list of committee meetings and agendas for the House here, and for the Senate here.

