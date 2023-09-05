Capitol doctor: McConnell’s MRI clear, no evidence of seizure or stroke

Serious health questions have followed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, for some time following a concussion and two recent freeze-ups in front of cameras.

Now Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for the U.S. Capitol, has ruled out commonly guessed at diagnoses for McConnell, according to a letter from Monahan released by McConnell’s office.

There is “no evidence” that seizures, strokes and transient ischemic attack (TIA) were at play in McConnell’s much-publicized freeze-ups, Monahan says in the letter.

“My examination of you following your August 30, 2023 brief episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment. There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease. There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall,” Monahan wrote.

Late last week, days after McConnell’s second freeze-up in Northern Kentucky, Monahan cleared McConnell to continue his Senate duties.

