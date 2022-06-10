Capitol attack panel begins hearings to prove Trump was at heart of plot

The House select committee investigating the deadly January 6 assault on the US Capitol in 2021 opened an extraordinary series of public hearings on Thursday night, showing previously unseen video footage and promising a trove of evidence, in an attempt to show that Donald Trump was at the heart of a coordinated plot to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Thursday’s TV primetime hearing will present eyewitness testimony from Nick Quested, a British documentary film-maker who was embedded with the extremist Proud Boys group that began the storming of the Capitol, and Caroline Edwards, the first US Capitol police officer injured when the mob descended on the building.

It is also expected to show many excerpts of the recorded interviews with Trump’s top aides and family members, taken in testimony during the long phase of the committee’s investigation that occurred behind closed doors before the start of public hearings.

Within minutes of the first hearing getting underway, the committee played clips of Bill Barr, who was Trump’s attorney general in 2020, saying that he “repeatedly told” the-then president “in no uncertain terms” that he had lost the election that November. Footage of Trump’s daughter and aide, Ivanka Trump, saying that after speaking to Barr, she also understood that her father had lost, was also shown.

Drawing on the findings of their nearly year-long investigation, which includes more than 100 subpoenas, 1,000 interviews and 100,000 documents, the select committee will attempt to establish the most comprehensive account to date of the events that led to the deadly insurrection on January 6.

The task, as they see it, is to convince the American public that the Capitol riot was not a spontaneous act of violence but the culmination of a months-long plot by Trump and his allies to undermine the results of a free and fair election.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse near the White House on January 6. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The investigators are also expected to present the argument that American democracy “remains in danger” as many Republicans at local and national level continue to boost the myth that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and use it in their own election campaigns.

“The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over,” congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi and the chair of the select committee, said in his opening remarks on Thursday.

“January 6th and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk,” he added. “The world is watching what we do here.”

The select committee is composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, both of whom have been shunned by their party for participating. Only one, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the daughter of former Republican vice-president Dick Cheney, is seeking re-election.

All major news networks are airing the proceedings live, with the exception of Fox News, which instead is featuring its top-rated host Tucker Carlson. Carlson, a purveyor of false election conspiracy theories who has mocked the committee’s work as “grotesque”, was expected to deliver 60 minutes of counter-programming to the committee’s conclusions. Fox’s decision not to air the hearing live underscores the challenge that the committee faces in breaking through to Americans in a fractured media environment.

Trump and Republicans have sought to discredit the committee’s work from the beginning, casting it as a partisan “witch-hunt” to bring down a political opponent.

Speaking from the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles before the hearing on Wednesday, Biden said the assault on the Capitol was a “clear and flagrant violation of the constitution”.

“A lot of Americans are going to see for the first time some of the details,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is banned from Twitter, posted on his own Truth Social social media platform, calling the forces unleashed in the attack on the Capitol to try to stop the certification by Congress of Biden’s presidential victory not an insurrection or a deadly riot, but a movement.

“January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to Make America Great Again,” Trump said.