CapitalXtend Awarded Most Innovative ECN Broker Asia 2021

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Business Review Magazine Inc, a renowned business publication with web and print editions, proclaimed CapitalXtend as the Most Innovative ECN Broker Asia 2021, in the annual Global Business Review Magazine Awards.



Global business review magazine Inc ceremony honors and reward excellence in organizations across different sectors. The awards are given out for the efficacy of global leaders for their extraordinary performance. Winners are chosen based on various factors such as reliability, innovation, etc. from the sectors of Banking, Finance, Insurance, Real Estate etc.

The winners of The Global Business Review Magazine Award's much-awaited verdicts were released this week. The title for 'Most Innovative ECN Broker Asia 2021' went to CapitalXtend, an international Forex broker.

CapitalXtend is known for its reliability, transparency, and intuitive trading experience. And this year has been special for CapitalXtend. Not only did the broker win Most Innovative ECN Broker Asia 2021 and the Most Trusted Broker awards, but it also celebrates its 1st anniversary.

The broker is one of the leading financial service providers in the industry, with many years of loyal patronage and a team committed to providing exceptional services, competitive prices, and a wide range of trading tools. The company is regulated and globally trusted for the quality of its services.

Another milestone was achieved!

CapitalXtend was crowned “Most Innovative ECN Broker Asia 2021,” mainly because their product offers simplicity and feasibility to everyone. This award affirms their trading services and terms are incredible in the market.

The broker provides multiple trading accounts and opens the door for trading for all kinds of traders as well as beginners. The firm provides its clients with account features that suit all their trading needs. Each account type is designed to gel with various trader types and the broker constantly strives to improve the quality and standards of their services.

About CapitalXtend

CapitalXtend is a regulated and globally trusted financial services provider that offers traders 300+ instruments, including Forex , CFD Shares , Spot Metals , Spot Energies , CFD Indices , and Cryptocurrencies . The broker offers low spreads, lightning-fast execution, and exceptional client support which is available 24*7. With CapitalXtend, traders get to access innovative trading tools, benefit from an exceptional trading environment, and reach their full trading potential.

