Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury

STEPHEN WHYNO
·2 min read
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss an extended period of time because of an eye injury.

Hagelin was struck in the left eye with an errant stick during practice Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the 33-year-old Swede will need surgery.

“Any time you have an eye injury, there’s a concern,” coach Peter Laviolette said after practice Wednesday. “First and foremost there’s a concern for him and just his well-being. It’s unfortunate when something like that happens.”

Forward Joe Snively is also considered week to week with an upper-body injury. A team spokesman said goaltender Ilya Samsonov is being evaluated after taking a shot up high in practice and leaving the ice.

The injuries are more blows for a team that has lost three in a row and six of nine. The Capitals have lost six in a row at home and 14 of their 22 games in 2022.

“We’ve got to find a way,” winger Conor Sheary said after the latest defeat Monday to Toronto. “We know we have the answers in the room and we’ve just got to find a way to string a couple wins together.”

One reinforcement could be coming in the form of top-six winger Anthony Mantha, who has missed the past four months recovering from surgery on his left shoulder. Laviolette did not rule out Mantha playing Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes but did not confirm if it was a realistic possibility.

“He’s looking better every day,” Laviolette said. “He’s had another good practice and he’s looked really strong out there.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

