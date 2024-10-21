Capitals visit the Flyers on 3-game winning streak

Washington Capitals (3-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia went 38-33-11 overall and 10-11-5 in division games last season. The Flyers had a 12.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 31 goals on 254 chances.

Washington went 40-31-11 overall and 16-13-1 in division play last season. The Capitals scored 47 power-play goals last season on 228 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored two goals with one assist for the Flyers. Jett Luchanko has over the last 10 games.

Tom Wilson has five goals and one assist for the Capitals. Hendrix Lapierre has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-3-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.3 assists, three penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Capitals: 3-1-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.5 assists, 1.6 penalties and 3.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

