Capitals-Stars broadcast posts hilariously inaccurate line combinations

Your newest Dallas Stars right winger, now former goaltender Anton Khudobin. (Screengrab via Reddit)

Broadcasting is hard, guys.

The same night on which polarizing hockey commentator Don Cherry set a new standard, even for himself, with the next-level butchering of Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s name on live television, the production crew behind NBC Washington’s Capitals-Stars game put up some egregious and hilarious errors of their own.

When posting the Stars’ line and defensive combinations, a few notable mistakes were evident, starting with the teams “first line” of Radek Faksa, Devin Shore and Alex Radulov — who certainly did not make up Dallas’ top unit.

After that, things started getting real wacky.

They went 1-for-3 here, at least, with actual second-line pivot Jason Spezza being listed at centre. However, Comeau is actually a left winger and that guy they have listed on the right side is, in fact, a backup goaltender. That’s versatility right there.

What about the third line?

Hmmm well for starters, Jamie Benn did not dress because he was injured, and the Stars captain is generally more of a first-line guy when he is in the lineup. Pitlick is a winger and not a centreman, and Fedun is, well, a defenseman.

On to the fourth unit:

Roman Polak is, of course, an offensively inept blueliner, while Dickinson has been on the injured reserved for, oh, a good two weeks or so. Also, where’s Tyler Seguin, the team’s best forward who was definitely in the lineup for this one?

Meh, minor details. So they had a rough go with the forwards but they got the D-pairings correct at least, right? I think you already know the answer to that.

Honka is, at least, a defenseman who currently plays for the Stars, so that’s a good first step. But Gemel Smith? He left the organization over a month ago after being claimed by the Bruins on waivers and currently skates for Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence.

Guys being listed who aren’t even with the club anymore? Hell yeah, this the good stuff.

Dallas’ second pairing apparently featured Janmark, who is actually a forward, and Methot, who has been on the IR since early November. Bold strategy cotton.

The stars’ third group of Esa Lindell (actual D-man), and Justin Dowling (AHL forward) capped of a rough and quite frankly hilarious night for the broadcast’s graphics team.

Luckily, sites like DailyFaceoff.com exist which lists the Stars ACTUAL lineup structure for us to compare.

To be honest I dig these NBC “mistake” lines much more than the real ones. Let’s start plugging goalies onto the second forward unit and see where it goes.

(All Screengrabs and photos via Reddit/Imgur)

