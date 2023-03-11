Capitals re-sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to $9M, 3-year deal

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract worth $9 million.

General manager Brian MacLellan announced the extension Saturday, hours before his team took on the New York Islanders. The deal through the 2025-26 season carries a $3 million annual salary cap hit.

Van Riemsdyk, 31, and forward Conor Sheary were the only two pending unrestricted free agents Washington did not trade before the deadline. It was not immediately clear how close the Capitals and Sheary might be to a contract.

But they made it clear van Riemsdyk is part of their future blue line, along with Nick Jensen, who got a $12.15 million, three-year contract to stay. Van Riemsdyk has a career-high 19 points through 66 games this season.

The Middletown, New Jersey, native and Jensen have stepped up and played more minutes since No. 1 defenseman John Carlson took a slap shot to the head in late December.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

