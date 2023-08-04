Capitals sign Tom Wilson to lucrative 7-year contract extension

Tom Wilson missed most of last season following offseason surgery, but his 22 points in 33 games was a career-high pace for the 29-year-old. (Getty Images)

Tom Wilson has signed a seven-year, $45.5 million extension with the Washington Capitals, the team announced Friday morning.

The deal, which kicks in at the beginning of the 2024-25 season after Wilson’s current contract expires, will carry an average annual value of $6.5 million while locking down the gritty forward until his age-37 season.

"Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals' uniform," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a team release following the deal. "Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come."

Wilson missed the bulk of last campaign after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason, suiting up for just 33 games for the Capitals this season as the club missed the postseason for just the second time since 2008.

Despite the abbreviated season, Wilson remained as effective as ever, scoring 13 goals and recording 22 points — both of which marked career-best paces over 82 games — while also accumulating a team-high 78 penalty minutes.

“It’s really what I always wanted, the fan base, the organization, the city, it all means so much to me,” Wilson said of signing the extension in a video released via the Capitals’ social media accounts. “I just wanted to say thank you for all the support over the years, you’ve made D.C. feel like home, and I can’t wait to get started this season.”

The league’s premier power forward had briefly found himself in the middle of trade rumours throughout the summer prior to his extension, with the Capitals possibly looking to shake things up following their disappointing campaign.

However, with Wilson’s adamance on wanting to stick around during his end-of-season availability, alongside a later report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman detailing that the club intended to keep the All-Star winger, all signs pointed to an extension being completed with the 29-year-old.