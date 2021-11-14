Capitals sign F Nic Dowd to three-year extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals resigned forward Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.3 million.

The Capitals announced the move Sunday before their game against Pittsburgh.

The 31-year-old has one goal this season, but provided good depth in the 2020-21 season with a career-high 11 goals in 56 games.

Dowd also scored in overtime to win Game 1 of the team's playoff series against Boston last season.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

