Capitals Reportedly Among Teams Exploring Trade For Nils Hoglander; What Canucks Winger Could Bring To D.C.

The Washington Capitals are surging offensively to open this season and lead the league in goals per game. However, they apparently believe there's still room for improvement as they reportedly look at options to further bolster the forward lines.

Per ESPN's Kevin Weekes, Washington is among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Vancouver Canucks winger Nils Hoglander.

Hoglander's had a rough start to the 2024-25 campaign with Vancouver, managing just two goals and three assists for five points in 22 outings so far.

Last season, he hit his stride with Vancouver, managing 24 goals and 12 assists for 36 points, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-23, through 80 games.

The 23-year-old Swede went in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, commended for his high-energy style of play, playmaking ability and grit. He's still developing and learning to live up to his full potential, while also adapting to the heavy and fast game at the highest level with his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame.

Hoglander would be an interesting addition for Washington, who's currently without Ovechkin but is also playing sans Sonny Milano, who is on the long-term injured reserve.

He has a cap hit of $1.1 million for the remainder of the season before his three-year, $9 million contract begins next year.

Ultimately, bringing in Hoglander would give Washington another depth forward and add a rising offensive talent to the ranks, and it may be a low-risk, high-reward move for D.C.