Capitals overhaul roster most of any contender in the East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Capitals
    Washington Capitals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dylan Strome
    Dylan Strome
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Ovechkin
    Alex Ovechkin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sidney Crosby
    Sidney Crosby
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Evgeni Malkin
    Evgeni Malkin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kris Letang
    Kris Letang
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kasperi Kapanen
    Kasperi Kapanen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Charlie McAvoy
    Charlie McAvoy
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brad Marchand
    Brad Marchand
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Artemi Panarin
    Artemi Panarin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Several hours into NHL free agency, the Washington Capitals had two new goaltenders and a replacement for the defenseman they lost to Seattle.

They were far from done. They traded for winger Connor Brown, signed forwards Dylan Strome and Henrik Borgstrom and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson, and brought back versatile homegrown product Marcus Johansson to extend his second stint in Washington.

While the New York Rangers made a splash by adding Vincent Trocheck and the Columbus Blue Jackets did the same by signing Johnny Gaudreau, no Eastern Conference contender overhauled its roster more than the Capitals. Now with Darcy Kuemper as their starter in net and Charlie Lindgren backing him up, they hope these moves are enough to compensate for injuries that will keep key players out for at least the first month of the season, and in one case likely much longer.

“I’m excited about our acquisitions and anxious to see how they look in the lineup,” general manager Brian MacLellan said this week. “We’re happy. We accomplished what we wanted to do, starting with the goalies. And then we added some forwards that are pretty complementary players to what we already had.”

Changes were needed for Washington after four consecutive first-round exits following their Stanley Cup championship in 2018. Top right winger Tom Wilson undergoing left ACL surgery and center Nicklas Backstrom having a hip operation also left major holes in the lineup.

Enter Brown, who arrived from the Ottawa Senators in a trade that cost the Capitals a 2024 second-round pick. The 28-year-old going into the final year of his contract could fill Wilson’s spot on the first line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and also play important minutes on the penalty kill.

“I see myself a top-notch killer, and I think I will be able to help the penalty kill in a big way,” Brown said. “Defensively as a forward, I steal pucks and play tenacious, and I like to consider myself as doing a little bit of everything.”

Strome, who scored 22 goals and is just 25 years old, was not tendered a qualifying offer by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawk. He could be Backstrom’s replacement if needed.

“Obviously I like to produce offense, like to help on the power play,” Strome said. “That’s where I’m at my best.”

Naturally, the Capitals weren’t the only team in the East to make waves in recent weeks.

NEW YORK RANGERS

A trip to the East final perhaps came ahead of schedule for the Rangers thanks to Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Igor Shesterkin and coach of the year finalist Gerard Gallant. Now New York is making moves to establish itself as one of the top teams in the conference.

Signing Trocheck for seven years and $39.375 million is another step toward doing that. Trocheck is an upgrade at center over Ryan Strome, who left for Anaheim, and he could be a star alongside winger Artemi Panarin.

The Rangers also started the goalie carousel spinning by trading Alexandar Georgiev to the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. They replaced him with veteran backup Jaroslav Halak.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

The most important goal was to keep the band together, and the Penguins did that by re-signing defenseman Kris Letang for six years and Evgeni Malkin for four. Together with Sidney Crosby, they’ve won the Cup three times since 2009 and can be part of whatever on-the-fly retooling GM Ron Hextall wants to to.

Hextall also added two-time Cup-winning defenseman Jan Rutta on a smart, three-year contract, and kept restricted free agent winger Kasperi Kapanen around for two more years rather than facing arbitration.

BOSTON BRUINS

Much like the Capitals, the Bruins face injury woes that will drag into next season, with first-line left winger Brad Marchand undergoing surgery on each hip and No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy having arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder.

With that in mind and new coach Jim Montgomery taking over, GM Don Sweeney cleared room for not one but two longtime centers to come back. Patrice Bergeron was expected to return for at least one more year, and David Krejci could also be back after playing one season at home in Czechia.

The Bruins acquired winger Pavel Zacha from New Jersey for center Erik Haula, a move that should boost scoring.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Columbus was the surprise winner of the “Johnny Hockey” sweepstakes after signing Gaudreau for $68.25 million over seven years.

The Blue Jackets also added big defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a roster that already includes plenty of young talent, including Zach Werenski, Kent Johnson and 2021 first-round pick Cole Sillinger.

OTTAWA SENATORS

Throw Ottawa into the dark horse playoff contender category after acquiring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago and signing longtime Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux. The Senators also got goaltender Cam Talbot from Minnesota after the Wild re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury.

GM Pierre Dorion has made no secret of the team shifting from rebuilding to winning, and his goal is for the Senators to play meaningful hockey deep into the spring. Now they look like they can do just that.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Beyond shoring up their center position by swapping Zacha for Haula, the Devils signed elite playoff performer Ondrej Palat and acquired goalie Vitek Vanecek from Washington. It took only swapping draft picks to get Vanecek, who signed a $10.2 million, three-year contract to compete with Mackenzie Blackwood for the starting job.

New Jersey missed out on Gaudreau, but is another few strides closer to win-now mode and can now put a scare into more top teams around the NHL.

“I think this is a team that is ready to take that next step,” GM Tom Fitzgerald said.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.