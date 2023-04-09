Capitals host the Islanders on losing streak

New York Islanders (41-30-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (34-36-9, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders as losers of six games in a row.

Washington is 34-36-9 overall and 11-9-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a -7 scoring differential, with 242 total goals scored and 249 conceded.

New York is 41-30-9 overall with a 16-7-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders are 34-6-4 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 21 goals and 40 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Nelson has 34 goals and 39 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 1-7-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Alex Ovechkin: day to day (upper body), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Anthony Mantha: day to day (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (undisclosed), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Islanders: Alexander Romanov: day to day (undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

