Capitals face the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins

Boston Bruins (42-17-15, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (36-27-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins play the Washington Capitals.

Washington is 36-27-9 overall and 20-11-5 in home games. The Capitals have a -30 scoring differential, with 195 total goals scored and 225 given up.

Boston is 42-17-15 overall and 19-8-9 in road games. The Bruins have gone 40-3-7 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has scored 17 goals with 15 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has eight goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has scored 45 goals with 56 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Sonny Milano: day to day (upper-body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Pat Maroon: out (back), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press