Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny fined for cross-checking

Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny has been fined $2,419.35 for cross-checking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday.

The amount of the fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Kempny delivered a blow with his stick to Paquette's face at 6:55 of the third period. He received a minor penalty for cross-checking.

The Capitals lead the series 2-0. Game 3 is Tuesday in Washington.

