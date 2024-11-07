Capitals continue hot start with 3-2 win over Predators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to reach 861 in his career, and the Washington Capitals beat the struggling Nashville Predators 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin beat Juuse Saros with 9:35 left in regulation for his eighth goal of the season, tying Connor McMichael for the team lead. Ovechkin is now just 34 goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record and is on pace to do it before this season is over.

McMichael and Aliaksei Protas also scored for the Capitals, who have won nine of their first 12 games. Logan Thompson made 33 saves to improve to 6-0-0 in his first six starts with Washington.

The Predators’ woes continued despite 33 saves from Saros and goals by Juuso Parssinen and Steven Stamkos. Nashville has opened 4-8-1 after signing Stamkos, 2023 playoff MVP Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei in a $100 million-plus free agency spending spree.

RED WINGS 4, BLACKHAWS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist, and Detroit Red beat Chicago.

Joe Veleno and Andrew Copp also scored for Detroit, and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots. The Red Wings have won two straight after a three-game skid.

Nick Foligno scored for Chicago, which snapped a two-game win streak. Petr Mrazek finished with 21 saves.

DeBrincat beat Mrazek from the doorstep with 1.5 seconds left in the first period, and Larkin snapped a 1-1 tie by lifting a hard wrist shot past him with 7:33 left in the second.

Veleno and Copp scored in the third.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Noah Hanifin scored twice and Vegas rallied to beat Edmonton, spoiling Connor McDavid’s return to the lineup.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights (9-3-1), who got their first road win of the season and sixth of their last seven overall. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots.

Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who have lost two straight. Stuart Skinner had 31 saves.

