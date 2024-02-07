Capitals bring losing streak into game against the Panthers

Washington Capitals (22-19-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (31-15-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals aim to break their five-game skid with a win over the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 14-8-2 record at home and a 31-15-4 record overall. The Panthers have a +30 scoring differential, with 158 total goals scored and 128 conceded.

Washington is 9-11-3 on the road and 22-19-7 overall. The Capitals have given up 147 goals while scoring 114 for a -33 scoring differential.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 37 goals and 25 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 10 goals and 22 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 6.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Sonny Milano: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press