Capitals beat Senators in OT, Ovechkin stuck at 800 goals

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin went without a goal for the fourth straight game, while Marcus Johansson scored 2:04 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Ovechkin is stuck at 800 goals, one short of tying Gordie Howe for second place in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky. The Russian star had two assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 3.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa and Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots. Batherson tied it at 2 with a power-play goal 3:04 into the third period to extend his points streak to 10 games.

CANUCKS 6, KRAKEN 5, SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored his second goal of the game to tie it with 1:20 left in regulation and added the shootout winner in Vancouver's victory over Seattle.

Pettersson, who also had three assists, drilled a hard shot from above the faceoff circle to tie it with goalie Spencer Martin off for an extra attacker.

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and two assists for Vancouver, Lane Pederson scored his first goal in his third NHL game and added an assist, and Brock Boeser also connected. The Canucks have beaten the Kraken all six times they’ve met. Martin stopped 31 shots.

Daniel Sprong scored twice for Seattle, and Jared McCann, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alex Wennberg also had goals. Bjorkstrand and Sprong struck 10 seconds apart in the second to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

HURRICANS 4, PENGUINS 3, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to lift streaking Carolina past Pittsburgh.

Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record.

In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th NHL point and Slavin ended the play when he beat goalie Tristan Jarry at the top of the crease.

Martin Necas, Jordan Staal and Jalen Chatfield — with his first NHL goal — also scored and Antti Raanta stopped 24 shots.

Sidney Crosby scored his 19th goal for Pittsburgh. Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn also scored.

BRUINS 3, JETS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and NHL-leading Boston rallied to beat Winnipeg.

The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home.

Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLYERS 3

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored his 20th goal and had two assists to help Toronto beat Philadelphia.

The Maple Leafs (21-7-6) have won six straight at home.

Mitch Marner added a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves.

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee scored 1:23 apart for Philadelphia in the third to make it a one-goal game. Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Flyers.

RANGERS 5, ISLANDERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the Rangers beat the Islanders for their eighth win in nine games.

Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots.

Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders. They lost for the fifth time in six games.

SHARKS 5, WILD 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists and San Jose beat Minnesota to snap the Wild’s six-game winning streak.

Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine games. Noah Gregor, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Oscar Lindblom also scored for San Jose, and James Reimer made 24 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves. Wild forward Mason Shaw was assessed a major penalty and ejected for kneeing Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov in the second period.

KINGS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves and Los Angeles beat Calgary.

The Kings had to fight back after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period, but Kempe scored his 13th goal on the rush from Viktor Arvidsson. The Kings swept a three-game homestand and got their fourth victory in a row.

Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Phillip Danault and Blake Lizotte scored 10 seconds apart early in the third period for Los Angeles.

Tyler Toffoli had a power-play goal, and Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored, but the Flames couldn’t get their third straight road victory.

